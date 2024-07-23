Ferrari F250: here’s how the future supercar might look

Ferrari F250 is the codename for the next supercar from the Prancing Horse that is expected to debut by the end of 2024. We have seen numerous images of this car thanks to spy photos leaked on the web in recent months that have shown the camouflaged prototype of the vehicle.

Will this be the design of the future Ferrari F250 that will debut in autumn?

Ferrari F250, whose official name has not yet been revealed, will be the successor to Ferrari LaFerrari and therefore will be a very important car. The new road-going hypercar will be equipped with a hybrid V6 power unit, closely derived from technologies used in F1 and WEC. Among the distinctive details are the large cooling openings and squared headlights.

Regarding the design of the future Ferrari F250, we note a render published recently by the English automotive magazine Autocar, which tries to imagine the future supercar of the Prancing Horse. It seems quite evident that the author of this render based it on the spy photos of the prototype that have emerged in recent times. Given the recent statements by CEO Benedetto Vigna about the use of e-fuels on future supercars of the prancing horse, it is not to be excluded that this car is also suitable for this type of fuel.

We will see if this will really be the appearance of this highly anticipated model destined to have a very important role within the range of the Prancing Horse car manufacturer. Finally, we recall that according to rumors, the official presentation of Ferrari F250 is scheduled for October, during the Ferrari World Finals in Imola.