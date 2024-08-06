Ferrari bids farewell to SF90 Stradale, 812 GTS, and Roma in 2024

Ferrari‘s strategy is clear: exclusive vehicles for a limited and short production. This way, the range is continuously updated, and typically, a vehicle bearing the Prancing Horse logo remains on the market for 4 years before officially retiring. In 2024, for example, we’ve already witnessed the departure of the Roma in its coupe version. The Roma Spider, however, is only two years old, so it will remain on the market for at least another two years. Nevertheless, starting from August, other cars from the Maranello-based automaker will leave the market.

Ferrari says goodbye to the Roma, SF90 Stradale, and 812 GTS

Among these are the SF90 Stradale and the 812 GTS. Ferrari itself announced this in a document showing sales data for the first half of 2024. However, the brand’s range will not leave an empty space but will be enriched by the presence of the new Ferrari 12Cilindri and 12Cilindri Spider. Only the SF90 Stradale will leave the market, while the XX version, Charles Leclerc’s latest purchase, will remain available considering that deliveries began in the second quarter of the year.

In the first six months of 2024, the Prancing Horse delivered 7,044 vehicles worldwide, an increase of 1% compared to the same period in 2023. The future looks even brighter with the arrival of new models, including the 12Cilindri. Currently driving the brand’s sales is the Purosangue, an SUV that has been highly successful since its market debut. However, Ferrari doesn’t want to rely too heavily on this model, limiting its production to 20% of the annual total.

By the end of the year, the new Prancing Horse hypercar, the Ferrari F250, recently seen in spy photos, will also be unveiled. Furthermore, by the end of 2025, the debut of the first electric Ferrari is expected. The prototype has been spotted in recent weeks with a modified body resembling the Maserati Levante, but the final version should have a different appearance.