Ferrari F250: is this its final design?

Ferrari continues to work tirelessly on its next supercar coming to market, which we recently saw in some spy photos. The car’s debut is expected by the end of the year, and the Prancing Horse’s first historical clients are already receiving invitations for the model’s official presentation. While waiting to discover more about this model, several digital creators continue to imagine what Maranello’s new supercar will look like.

Ferrari F250: here’s how the new supercar arriving by the end of 2024 could look

After showing you Autocar‘s render, today we present another render created by tuner and digital creator Uness Design, known as uness_design on social media. This render is very detailed but obviously not based on the real version that appeared as a prototype. The differences are indeed evident.

There are rumors that the Ferrari F250 might replace the LaFerrari‘s 6.3-liter V12 engine with a twin-turbo V6 engine paired with a hybrid configuration, incorporating technical expertise derived from the Ferrari 499P WEC race car. The total power output is expected to exceed 1,000 horsepower. This change would represent significant technological progress, allowing Ferrari to continue being a leader in the hypercar sector.

The latest spy images have indeed given us the opportunity to admire more details of the model compared to the past, such as the rear spoiler. The new Ferrari F250 is expected to arrive on the market in various versions, including coupe, spider, and XX for the track. The price, although not yet official, is expected to exceed 2 million euros. Simultaneously, Ferrari is working on its first electric vehicle, which will debut on the market by the end of 2025.