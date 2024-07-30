Charles Leclerc shows off his new Ferrari: it’s his fourth in 2024

Charles Leclerc has an unbridled passion for Ferrari. The Monegasque driver of Scuderia Ferrari has purchased four Maranello supercars in 2024, with the latest one unveiled just a few days ago. The Ferrari driver, who will be joined by 7-time Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton starting next year, was seen in a customized SF90 XX Stradale.

Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale: Charles Leclerc shows off his latest purchase

Photographer Ilias Abawi captured images of the Monegasque driver at the wheel of a Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale. Under the hood, it boasts a hybrid engine with over 1,000 horsepower, capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.3 seconds. In recent months, Leclerc has also purchased a Daytona SP3, with a matte black body and white and red stripes reminiscent of the Principality’s colors. Added to these are a Ferrari 812 Competizione Aperta and a Purosangue, the first electric SUV from the Maranello-based automaker. It’s a true passion for the Scuderia Ferrari driver, which he demonstrates not only on the track with his single-seater but also in his free time.

Some wonder what his next purchase will be, and who knows if it won’t be Ferrari’s new hypercar arriving by the end of 2024, which is expected to cost around 2 million euros. Certainly not an issue for a driver like Leclerc, who earns 30 million euros a year, plus 5 million in bonuses. That’s 3 million euros a month, or about 100,000 euros a day. The value of his latest purchase, however, is 770,000 euros.

The Maranello-based automaker, in addition to the new hypercar arriving by the end of 2024, is also working on the brand’s first electric car. The latter will debut on the market by the end of 2025 and will have a price tag of over 500,000 euros. At the moment, there isn’t much information about this model, but President John Elkann has stated that it’s a thrilling car.