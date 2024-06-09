Ferrari acquires Maserati? Here’s how the Prancing Horse could save the Trident

Maserati is going through a very complicated period, with constantly declining sales volumes that are endangering the plants where the Trident’s cars are produced. Among these is the Mirafiori plant in Italy, which is in difficulty both in terms of Maserati vehicles and the Fiat 500e. The Trident’s Modena plant is also said to be at risk. In recent hours, it has also emerged that Ferrari could acquire Maserati.

Ferrari ready to acquire Maserati: here’s how the Trident brand could change

Although these are only rumors, the Prancing Horse would be willing to incorporate the Trident brand, its historic rival. Initially, the idea came from Sergio Marchionne, who aimed to make Maserati a sort of Italian Porsche, an idea that was later discarded. We recall that due to the brand’s poor sales, Maserati had to get rid of its historic Grugliasco factory. Added to this is the dismantling of the Modena Innovation Lab, where all the latest Maseratis were born, with around 400 technicians transferred to the Modena headquarters.

The sales data are quite worrying, with 9,100 units produced in Q1 2022, compared to 3,300 in the same period in 2024. According to the Italian magazine Il Fatto Quotidiano, “Maserati could become a supporting brand to Ferrari, based on the same operating principles: limited production and profitability”.

If this were the case, it would be a completely different vision from that of Marchionne. The strategy used would therefore be the same as Ferrari’s, with few cars in the range and exclusive. The goal would be to produce at least 20,000 vehicles per year, leveraging Ferrari technology and its platforms for SUVs, sedans, and sports cars. Maserati, on the other hand, could offer the Prancing Horse brand its knowledge of electric technology, which Ferrari could use for its first electric supercar.

However, this would not be the first collaboration between the two brands: the MC12, for example, is built on the Ferrari Enzo, while in the past, the Maranello-based car manufacturer has supplied its V8 engines to the Trident. We can only wait for more certain news in this regard.