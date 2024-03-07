A Ferrari Enzo shattered in a dramatic highway collision

A Ferrari Enzo was damaged in a road accident on a German highway. The crash took place on a section of the A99, near Munich, not far from the new dealership of the “prancing horse”. According to initial police reconstructions, it seems that the driver of the Ferrari Enzo lost control of the vehicle for reasons yet to be clarified, just as they were approaching the Neuherberg exit. The collision with the guardrail was inevitable, followed by a bounce back towards the center of the road.

A Ferrari Enzo destroyed in an accident on the German highway

Although no other vehicle was directly involved, a passing car was hit by debris from the Italian supercar. Three people were injured, and one of them was taken to the hospital. It is unclear whether the “Red” car’s driver at the time of the incident was the owner or an employee of the nearby dealership. This detail is of minor importance compared to the rest, although not for the insurance company.

The Munich fire brigade posted two photos of the Ferrari Enzo on their Facebook profile after the crash. The pictures show that the damage was concentrated on the front part of the car, heavily damaged but perfectly repairable, even though the restoration costs will not be affordable.

However, this is minor compared to the value of human life and the market figures such a car can command on the rare occasions it is sold. With great promptness, rescuers secured the accident site and cleared the debris, spread over about 200 meters of road. The road was reopened quickly, causing minimal inconvenience to those needing to travel it.