FCA US reports fourth quarter and full-year 2024 sales results

FCA’s numbers in the fourth quarter

FCA US LLC reports sales of 320,743 vehicles in the fourth quarter and 1,303,570 vehicles for the full 2024 calendar year. Overall, fourth-quarter total U.S. sales declined 7% and full-year results decreased 15% year over year while the company’s Q4 retail sales in the full calendar year increased 1% year over year. FCA US holds the highest PHEV market share in the industry in the 2024 calendar year, owning 41%. FCA takes three of the top five spots among best-selling plug-in hybrids in the U.S. The Jeep Wrangler 4xe is America’s best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle; the Grand Cherokee 4xe is No. 3 and the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid claims the No. 4 spot (source: S&P Global Mobility U.S. State Registrations database through October 31, 2024).

The company now has four BEVs in the U.S. marketplace with the Fiat 500e, Dodge Charger Daytona, Jeep Wagoneer S and Ram ProMaster EV, and will introduce the Jeep Recon and the Ramcharger in 2025.

“As we head into 2025, our U.S. brands are demonstrating strong sales momentum, with our H2 retail sales showing 4% growth over the first half of the year’s results,” said Jeff Kommor, head of U.S. sales. “We also saw our total sales increase 5% in the fourth quarter over the third quarter. The pricing and incentive actions that we put in place across our brand portfolios in the second half of the year led our U.S. dealer inventory levels to be reduced ahead of schedule, allowing our dealers to prepare consumers for the introduction of all new vehicles to the market, including from Jeep, Ram and Dodge.”

“Taking a closer look at our Q4 retail sales year-over-year growth, if we measure the current portfolio of available products during those two periods, our 2024 fourth-quarter retail sales show an improvement of 11%. With the arrival of new products in 2025, including the addition of the Jeep Wagoneer S, the Jeep Recon and the replacement for the Jeep Cherokee, which re-enters North America’s largest segment with a hybrid powertrain, we’re creating further opportunity for sales growth and continuing to strengthen our position in the marketplace.”

U.S. sales of the Jeep brand in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 6 percent

H2 retail success led by pricing actions and improved value across the brand’s portfolio of products, including Jeep Wrangler, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Jeep Compass, Jeep Gladiator, Jeep Grand Wagoneer and Wagoneer. Jeep brand’s H2 retail sales increased 6% over H1 retail results. Jeep Wrangler Q4 2024 total sales increased 27% year over year; Jeep Wrangler’s H2 retail sales increased 4% over H1 retail results. Jeep Wagoneer 2024 total U.S. sales increased 48% year over year; Wagoneer Q4 retail sales increased 20% year over year. Jeep Grand Wagoneer 2024 total U.S. sales increased 13% year over year. Jeep Compass 2024 total calendar-year sales increased 16% year over year; Jeep Compass Q4 total sales increased 11% year over year. Jeep Grand Cherokee Q4 retail sales increased 17% year over year. Jeep Grand Cherokee finished 2024 as the No. 1 selling full-size UV, leading in segment loyalty and one of the best-selling PHEVs. Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe accounted for 27,590 units (13%) of total Grand Cherokee sales in 2024. Jeep Wrangler 4xe accounted for 55,554 units (37%) of total Wrangler sales in 2024

The fully electric Jeep Wagoneer S, arriving in dealerships this month, will be joined by Jeep Recon later this year. The vehicles represent the brand’s start to its electrification strategy to provide new levels of efficiency, environmental responsibility, performance and capability, on and off the road.

Chrysler and Ram’s numbers

Chrysler brand H2 retail sales increased 11% over H1 retail results. Chrysler Pacifica 2024 Q4 U.S. sales increased 208% year over year. Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid accounted for 20,423 units (17%) of total Chrysler Pacifica sales in 2024. Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is the No. 4 best-selling PHEV in the U.S.

The Ram brand’s fourth-quarter retail sales increased 2% over the same period last year. Ram ProMaster van Q4 U.S. retail sales increased 84% year over year. Best Q4 ever for ProMaster van retail sales; Second best ProMaster van total sales year ever (behind 2023). Ram brand’s H2 2024 total sales increased 19% over brand’s H1 2024 results

The debut of the all-new 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger unveiled with class-shattering unlimited battery-electric range, timing has been moved up earlier in 2025 to lead the Ram brand’s electrification push.

Dodge brand

Dodge Hornet’s total sales increased 120% year over year. Dodge Hornet Q4 2024 is nameplate’s best quarter in retail sales since vehicle’s launch. The Dodge Hornet R/T, the brand’s first electrified vehicle, accounted for 11,747 units (57%) of total Dodge Hornet 2024 U.S. sales. Dodge Durango Q4 2024 retail sales increased 40% year over year (best Q4 retail sales since 2021)

A new era of Dodge is arriving with the brand’s first fully electric vehicle, the Dodge Charger Daytona. With the all-new 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack, Dodge retains its title as the world’s quickest and most powerful muscle car with 670 horsepower and 627 lb.-ft. of torque, featuring its patent-exclusive Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust system, shattering preconceptions of a typical battery-electric vehicle with a signature rumble and tactile sound wave output.

The all-new Dodge Charger Daytona, the next generation of American muscle and the first all-electric vehicle from Dodge, was recently named Green Car Journal’s 2025 Performance Green Car of the Year award. FIAT brand’s 2024 total calendar-year sales increased 153%, led by the introduction of the all-new, all-electric 500e. The brand’s fourth-quarter results saw total U.S. sales increase 317% year over year.

2024 is the best retail year for the FIAT brand in the U.S. since 2021

The all-new Fiat 500e, recently named the 2024 Urban Green Car of the Year by Green Car Journal, arrived in 2024 with new models dropping in waves throughout the year, including the (Fiat 500e) RED edition, the Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Collector’s Edition, and the Fiat 500e Inspired by Music, Inspired by Beauty and Inspired by Los Angeles editions. Alfa Romeo Tonale 2024 total U.S. sales increased 61% year over year