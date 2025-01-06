FCA Canada reports full-year 2024 sales results

Several vehicles from the Jeep®, Dodge, Ram and Chrysler brands recorded significant Q4 increases, highlighted by Jeep Compass, Dodge Durango, Ram ProMaster and Chrysler Grand Caravan. Strong increases were reported for Ram ProMaster and Dodge Durango, up 192% and 60%, respectively, versus the first half of 2024. For calendar year 2024, sales increases recorded for Jeep Compass, Jeep Grand Cherokee L, made-in-Canada Chrysler Grand Caravan, Dodge Durango, Ram Heavy Duty and Ram ProMaster. Combined Ram HD and Chassis Cab sales increased 19% in 2024, versus the year prior, and 55% for the fourth quarter. The all-new, fully electric Fiat 500e continued to attract buyers as Canada’s lowest 2024 MSRP all-electric vehicle. For the year, 1,275 were sold

Fourth-quarter highlights

FCA Canada today reported sales results for both the fourth quarter and the full calendar year of 2024. Sales for Q4 were 30,650 vehicles, an increase of 5% versus Q4 of the prior year. Sales for full-year 2024 were 129,945 units, down 18% year over year. “As we gear up for the 2025 model year and beyond, we’re dedicated to delivering vehicles with advanced, diverse powertrains (PHEV, BEV, ICE) across our iconic brands at competitive prices,” said Jeff Hines, president – Canada, Stellantis. “Looking ahead, we are excited about our new products, including the made-in-Canada Dodge Charger Daytona, now arriving in dealerships, Jeep® Wagoneer S, plus the eagerly anticipated launches of the Ram 1500 Ramcharger and Jeep Recon.”

During the fourth-quarter of 2024, Chrysler, Dodge and Fiat brands showcased notable sales growth, highlighting their strong market performance and consumer appeal. Made in Canada for Canadian families, both the Chrysler Grand Caravan and the Chrysler Pacifica saw sales increases for the quarter. Ram ProMaster marked a sales increase of 190% over Q4 2023, which contributed directly to an annual sales increase of 44%. Dodge Durango also recorded a three-figure increase of 212% for the quarter. Jeep brand sales for Q4 were highlighted by an increase for Compass (up 38%), which has seen sales growth over seven consecutive quarters, Grand Cherokee L (up 30%), Wrangler (up 9%) and Grand Cherokee (up 6%).

Annual highlights

The all-new, fully electric Fiat 500e continued to attract buyers as Canada’s lowest 2024 MSRP all-electric vehicle. Year to date, 1,275 vehicles were sold. Throughout the 2024 calendar year, Chrysler Grand Caravan (up 131%), Jeep Compass (up 43%) and Jeep Grand Cherokee L (up 7%) achieved notable sales increases. Recognized for outstanding durability, performance and technology, combined Ram HD and Chassis Cab sales grew steadily in 2024, increasing 19% for the year.

A new era of Dodge was launched in 2024 and is arriving in dealerships now with the brand’s first fully electric vehicle, the made-in-Canada Dodge Charger Daytona. Toward the close of the calendar year, 54 vehicles were sold. With the all-new 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack, Dodge retains its title as the world’s quickest and most powerful muscle car with 670 horsepower and 627 lb.-ft. of torque, featuring its patent-exclusive Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust system, shattering preconceptions of a typical battery-electric vehicle with a signature rumble and tactile sound wave output.

In 2024, the Jeep brand launched the fully-electric Wagoneer S, as the start to its electrification strategy to provide new levels of efficiency, environmental responsibility, performance and capability, on and off the road. As the brand continues on its electrification journey, the Wagoneer S, will be joined by the Jeep Recon later this year. To better analyze the brands’ complete sales graph, you can visit the official press release issued by Stellantis on Jan. 6.