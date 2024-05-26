Evolution looming on horizon: Fiat Cronos gets ready for 2025 restyling

Fiat Cronos has long reigned as the undisputed queen among compact sedans. A continuing success year after year, winning the hearts of motorists with its timeless appeal, reliability and unbeatable value for money. But Fiat will not be satisfied and looks to the future with ambition, ready to impress once again with a redesign that will take the Cronos to new heights. Scheduled for March 2025, the new model is preparing to conquer the market with a revamped and even more appealing design, without sacrificing the elegance that has always distinguished it. But the novelties do not stop there. Indeed, at the heart of the project is safety, a fundamental value for Fiat that translates into the return of the side airbags, much requested by customers and finally available as standard or on the top-of-the-line version. An extra focus on passenger protection that confirms the Italian brand’s commitment to ensuring an increasingly safe and comfortable driving experience.

Fiat Cronos 2025: a redesign in style and safety

The Fiat Cronos, one of the most beloved models in South America, is getting ready for a restyling in 2025 but also for many new successes. Not only a new look, but also a major comeback in terms of safety while driving on the road.

The Cronos presents itself as a classic getting a makeover. Despite its long-established presence in the South American market, it continues to win the hearts of motorists with great ease. For this very reason, Fiat has decided to give it a makeover while keeping its winning spirit intact. The 2025 restyling will bring with it an updated design that is in step with the times and ready to satisfy the most demanding tastes of various end customers.

Event that had already been anticipated during the launch of Fiat Fastback in Argentina. In fact, Alexandre Aquino, Fat’s vice president for Latin America, with the collaboration of Pablo Garcìa Leyenda, commercial director of Stellantis Argentina, had talked about this restyling of the Fiat Cronos in 2025, to continue marketing the car for a few more years.

Safety seems to have been put first in this makeover. In fact, in addition to the new look, the 2025 Fiat Cronos will focus even more on safety. The return of side airbags, requested by many customers, is an important step in this direction. An extra focus on passenger protection that confirms Fiat’s commitment to ensuring an increasingly safe and comfortable ride.

Although the news is now known, there is still some doubt about side airbags for the Fiat Cronos. In fact, the Italian brand’s executives have not definitively lifted their reservations about the standard introduction of these safety devices for the compact sedan. From early reports, it would appear that side airbags might be available only as an option or on the top-of-the-line version, as was the case before the 2023 restyling.

In any case, the introduction of the additional airbags on the Cronos is not expected to take place until March next year. This would happen in conjunction with a slight restyling that also includes an equipment update. According to sources from Argentina, the country where the Cronos is produced, the engine range could undergo some changes to comply with new emissions regulations. Among these, the adoption of turbocharged engines should be almost certain.

Now, all that remains is to understand Fiat’s strategy. Soon we will learn more about whether the Italian automaker will decide to offer side airbags as standard on both models or whether it will reserve them only for certain versions, all of which will only become clear in the coming months.