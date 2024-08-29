Epic American chase: Ferrari 488 thieves hunted for 1,200 miles by police | Video 

A Ferrari 488 Spider, aka a real gem on four wheels that possesses an incredible value of more than $250,000, was a big star recently during an incredible manhunt that kept law enforcement agencies in several U.S. states on their toes. The affair began in Rhode Island, in which two young boys, much probably driven by a strong passion for luxury and especially high-performance cars, decided to pull off a movie heist, perhaps thinking they could get a major haul the easy way,

During the night of August 24-25, the two thugs broke into an American home, going straight for the target, which was the valuable Ferrari. After some threats made to the owner of the vehicle, they took possession of the car keys and quickly escaped in the Ferrari. A situation that occurred with such rapidity that left great astonishment and fear.

The Ferrari 488 Spider that was stolen by the two young boys is a true marvel of automotive engineering. The car possesses a 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine under the hood that can deliver up to 660 horsepower. This fantastic supercar is capable of frightening acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 3 seconds and reaching top speeds that even exceed 325 km/h. The car’s aesthetic design is literally unmistakable, which definitely does not go unnoticed thanks to its aggressive and aerodynamic lines. Features that are combined with a breathtaking engine roar that surely makes it a desire car for anyone who is fond of cars of that caliber. Therefore, it is not surprising that the two young men were attracted to such a commercial value of a single car.

End of Florida getaway: stolen Ferrari is found and one of the thieves arrested

From the moment they emerged from the garage of the house where the car was stolen, a chase worthy of the best detective movies began. The stolen Ferrari, which, as we anticipated, is propelled by a 660-horsepower engine, began speeding along the highways of the Atlantic coast, putting a strain on the driving skills of the U.S. police pursuers. The fireball became a moving target for numerous patrol cars that came to each other’s aid starting right from Rhode Island to Connecticut, all the way to Florida.

It initially looked as if the theft had been successful for the two thieves, but after days of relentless searching, the Ferrari was finally located inside a residence right in the state of Florida. law enforcement put in place a combined operation between ground police and air units, which resulted in the recovery of the vehicle and also the capture of one of the two young thieves. Currently, the search for the second thief is still ongoing.

Such a car as the Ferrari 488 Spider triggered a strong desire for a strong experience behind the wheel of it for the two young men, but it turned into a real nightmare, which will certainly be penalized with a long prison sentence. It is probably merely one of the many thefts we hear about so often these days, but certainly triggered by the desire to get a luxury vehicle in their hands, which puts anyone who owns one on notice.