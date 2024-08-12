Surprising survey: Alfa Romeo brand enjoys unexpected success in the U.S.

A Carscoops survey revealed that Americans do not want to give up on the Biscione. This outcome comes unexpected, especially after Carlos Tavares’ statements about possibly cutting less profitable brands

From the survey it emerged that Americans want to save Alfa Romeo

It has come quite unexpectedly the report of the poll that is shaking the foundations of the Stellantis group. In fact, while CEO Carlos Tavares was talking about the various cuts that could take place to the less profitable brands, auto fans seem to have expressed a clear opinion regarding the Alfa Romeo brand, declaring it absolutely a brand to be saved.

The well-known U.S. site Carscoops launched such a survey for all its readers, asking just which of Stellatis’ brands were potentially being set aside. The answer that caused the most stir came precisely for Alfa Romeo. Despite sales that still appear to be rather modest and a presence in the North American market that still remains quite limited, The brand has nevertheless managed to win over its many fans, managing to achieve an excellent result that positions it as one of the brands that for the public is least likely to be eliminated from the group.

So, the question is, however, what would be the Americans’ real reasons for this response for Alfa Romeo?

Here are some secrets of Alfa Romeo’s success in the U.S

Several reasons could explain this attachment that came unexpectedly. One could certainly be the unmistakable style of Alfa Romeos, with sporty lines and an elegance that never ceases to please, still manages to seduce motorists around the world. In addition, the Alfa Romeo brand has a long history in the world of motorsport and luxury motoring, so there are many people who would like to see this kind of heritage preserved Finally, the recent Tonale debut and the plans the brand is putting in place for the future electrification of the range, with models such as the Junior Veloce and the future Alfa Romeo E-Jet, highlight the brand’s willingness to work hard at renewal in order to be able to keep up with the pace of time and the market.

Therefore, at the moment Alfa Romeo seems to be enjoying a good positive wake of events, in contrast, the future of other Stellantis brands seems decidedly less clear and certain. Chrysler, DS and Opel/Vauxhall for example, ended up at the top of the list of brands to be eliminated, according to Carscoops’ survey. This would seem to be the result of the difficulties of some divisions of the automotive group in terms of their product redesign strategy.

Currently then, the Carscoops survey offers a boost and encouragement signal for fans of the Alfa Romeo brand. Of course, great fan affection will not be enough to ensure commercial success. Alfa Romeo will need to continue to invest in new models, technologies, and marketing to win over more and more users in the car market.