‘Endorphine Your Day’: Peugeot presents the commercial for the new 208 to the Argentine market

Created by agency Hoy by Havas in collaboration with BETC Brazil, the new advertising campaign for the Peugeot 208 highlights the driving experience focused on people’s emotional and physical well-being. Inspired by endorphins, small proteins that are released when experiencing positive feelings and activate the central nervous system, the campaign aims to convey how driving the new Peugeot 208 offers a unique experience of comfort, pleasure and dynamism, taking driving pleasure to the next level.

The Endorpine Your day advertising campaign for the new Peugeot 208

“With this piece created for the New Peugeot 208 , we wanted to explore the idea of a unique driving experience that was not only agile and exciting, but also provided a feeling of comfort and happiness to the user. The New 208 has a unique identity that reinforces this connection, offering a new kind of driving pleasure, “ said Sebastian Gimenez, Marketing Director of Stellantis Argentina.

With more than 100,000 units sold and more than 200,000 units produced at the El Palomar plant since its debut in 2020, Peugeot Argentina unveiled the renewal of its iconic sedan, a vehicle that marked a before and after in the evolution of the French brand’s 200 saga.

Nearly three years later, the iconic 208 gets a makeover with three versions: Active, Allure and the exclusive GT. Launching the New Peugeot 208 represents the debut of the Brand’s current identity in Argentina, a design characterized by unique features that are also replicated worldwide.

Since its launch, the model quickly became an absolute success, becoming the vehicle with the best image and the first in its segment without interruption. Today the Peugeot 208 is the best-selling vehicle in the entire Argentine market .

The motorizations of the New 208 in Argentina

As a reminder, the New 208 in Argentina comes with two engines: the 1.6 VTi, 16V from the EC5 family with 115 hp and 150 Nm, and the award-winning turbocharged engine with 120 hp and 200 Nm of torque. The two gasoline engines combine low maintenance costs, robustness and smooth operation.

Peugeot Stellantis T200

The Peugeot Stellantis T200 engine joins the brand and makes its debut on the New 208. A state-of-the-art engine that delivers exceptional performance without compromising efficiency. Peugeot incorporates the T200 turbocharged engine that generates 120 hp of maximum power at 5,750 rpm. Superior performance also extends to maximum torque, which reaches 200 Nm at 1,750 rpm.

These results are possible thanks to such elements as the use of a turbocharger with an electronic exhaust valve, direct fuel injection, and the unique MultiAir III system, which enables more flexible and efficient control of the intake valves..

Another strong point of the engine is acceleration. Increased power and torque combined with a strong but lightweight structure take the B-Hatch from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.4 seconds, which is the shortest time compared to its main competitors.

The efficient performance of the new engine brings other attributes to its performance. Combined with the seven-speed CVT automatic transmission, the Turbo 200 engine also offers outstanding fuel economy both on the road and in the city.

The CVT automatic transmission

The CVT automatic transmission has three modes of operation. In Automatic mode, the system adapts to the driver’s driving style and combines performance without compromising efficiency and comfort. Manual mode is for those who like to be in control at all times and allows sequential shifts using the shift lever or paddles on the steering wheel.

Finally, Sport mode adds sportiness to driving. It acts on the steering, stability control, throttle mapping, and changes the response and shift time, further exploiting the Turbo 200’s maximum power.

This type of automatic transmission is designed with lifetime lubricating oil, meaning it does not need replacement during the entire life of the vehicle. This increases durability and reduces maintenance costs.

B-Hatch incorporates the renowned and reliable 1.6 VTi 16V EC5 engine

The B-Hatch incorporates the renowned and reliable 1.6 VTi 16V EC5 engine that reaches up to 115 hp and offers quiet and smooth operation. Its calibration, combined with variable phase distribution of the intake valves, enables good torque delivery from the lowest revs.

This EC5 engine can be paired with a five-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic with the option of sequential shifts, as well as the exclusive Drive, Sport and Eco driving modes, which further improve the model’s efficiency.