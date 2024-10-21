Stellantis unveils Peugeot 208 Racing: a new contender for the FR6 Trophy championship

Peugeot continues to refrain from bringing back the famous GTI and Rallye badges on its new models, as a long tradition dictates and as enthusiasts would like. However, this lack of revival certainly hasn’t stopped Stellantis Motorsport from proposing a new racing version of the 208. The recently unveiled 208 Racing is equipped with an upgraded turbocharged engine, improved chassis tuning, and the usual high safety standards. In short, it’s a convenient entry into the world of motorsports. Many would certainly like to see the 208 Racing inspire a high-performance production model, but this new vehicle has been conceived exclusively for the FR6 Trophy championship.

Peugeot 208 Racing: Stellantis Motorsport unveils the new version

The new competition, set to begin in 2025, is organized by the Fédération Française du Sport Automobile (FFSA) and marks Stellantis’ participation as the first manufacturer. The presented rally car is based on the Peugeot 208, evidently revisited, with a white-illuminated steel chassis, lime green details on the running lights, and an elegant livery on the shimmering bodywork. All these elements bring to mind the good old days of the beloved Peugeot 106 Rallye, recently honored with a special edition based on the 208 by a Swiss dealer.

Inside the new vehicle, Stellantis has integrated a welded safety cage and an automatic fire extinguishing system, both compliant with Rally4 standards. The dashboard has been optimized to reduce reflections and includes a multifunction display, a killswitch, and custom controls on the central console. There’s also specific electronic equipment for competition that simplifies the collection and analysis of driving data by teams.

For the development of the 208 Racing, Stellantis Motorsport leveraged experience gained with the Rally4 version, the Citroen C3 Rally2, and the 208 Racing Cup. Under the hood, we find a 1.2-liter, three-cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine, upgraded to deliver 143 HP, an increase of 44 HP compared to the standard Peugeot 208.

The 208 Racing offers a good level of power, thanks also to its contained weight of just 1,050 kg. The six-speed manual gearbox with close ratios utilizes an engine that runs exclusively on superethanol-E85 fuel, which is estimated to reduce CO2 emissions by about 30% compared to gasoline.

The price of the 208 Racing is €38,900, significantly cheaper than the 208 Rally4. Stellantis has already opened reservations and plans to start deliveries from February 2025. Unfortunately, however, Peugeot has no plans to launch a high-performance version of the road-going 208 in the near future.