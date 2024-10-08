Stellantis Argentina continues to develop “Women by Stellantis” program

We are talking about Stellantis Argentina, which is continuing to develop its “Women by Stellantis” program. It consists of a series of theoretical and practical workshops celebrating its sixth year in the country, designed by women for women at no cost. The goal? To empower them so that they are completely autonomous with their relationship with their car in their daily lives, without having to depend on anyone.

What is Women by Stellantis all about?

First of all, we can say that it is a program that was developed with the participation of the dealer network of the Peugeot, Citroen, Fiat and Jeep brands of the Stellantis Group.

Each workshop takes place in-person, lasts about an hour and a half, and is designed to make available to those who attend, the right notions to take care of their vehicle. For example, we learn how to change a tire, check engine fluids, all the way to useful tips for saving fuel and recommendations for the right posture to have while driving. The meetings focus on empowering women to the point where they feel completely safe and self-sufficient.

In addition, practices are also conducted on the proper use of the seat belt, the correct position of the various items that are inside the vehicle to ensure maximum safety while driving. At the end of each workshop, participants also have the opportunity to practice how to change tires, something that many women feel they cannot do, but by doing it, they find that it is easier than they imagined.

Soledad Bereciartua’s words

Speaking about this great event was the DIrector of Communications of Stellantis Argentina, namely Soledad Bereciartua. The Director invited all women to attend to learn all the tips on the proper use and maintenance of their cars. What’s the reason? Very simple, to be as autonomous as possible and “not to depend on anyone other than themselves”, – as Director Bereciuarta added.

Soledad Bereciartua also said that in Stellantis they continue to work for ‘gender diversity‘, both within the company and with the community. For several years, the automotive group has sought to have more women form part of the automotive sector and that those who were already there could also aim for leadership roles. She added that the company also wants to empower its customers, which is why this workshop was created 6 years ago, where more than 3,000 women have been trained, over more than 60 years.

Bereciartua, speaking directly to women, confirmed that the course space is designed especially for them. In fact, they will be able to learn how to approach the world of cars more easily. The goal of this initiative is also that women, by participating, can feel an integral part of the automotive industry.

To get more information about the upcoming workshops that will be held, you can visit and inquire at any Peugeot, Citroen, Fiat and Jeep in the country. Once you go there, you will be provided with all the relevant information, as well as receive completely personalized attention, so you can learn more about the program and its activities.