LAION: the new AI of Peugeot Argentina

The French brand introduces LAION, a new digital assistant with artificial intelligence available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, that will help potential customers learn about the New 2008 in detail, manage a test drive at a selected dealership, and will also assist interested parties commercially as if they were a financial advisor.

The new Peugeot 2008 SUV is already a market leader

This new SUV, Peugeot 2008, which is produced at the El Palomar plant, has quickly become a new benchmark. It can be said that the factors that have made it so followed are in terms of design, technology and driving experience unparalleled in its segment. So in fact, the model is currently the leader in the B-SUV segment.

In addition to all the features with which the car is already equipped, it adds the new a LAION, thanks to which the experience of searching for information will be easier and without waiting. This specialist and personal assistant equipped with artificial intelligence will be available 24/7 to learn in depth all the details of the New Peugeot 2008 , and then expand to include the entire range of León models in the coming years.

Words from Stellantis Argentina executives

Sebastian Gimenez, Marketing Director of Stellantis Argentina, emphasize that this is a very important moment for the brand in the country. The brand is proud to introduce Laion, the first artificial intelligence in the Argentine automotive industry that allows us to provide quick and accurate answers, improving the customer and user experience in every interaction. He concluded by saying that they want to continue innovating and being creative.

Franklin Bendahan, Brand Manager of Peugeot Argentina, also added a statement. He said that this initiative is perfectly aligned with the values of the Peugeot brand: Allure, Emotion, Excellence. A customer experience must always aim for excellence. This innovation represents a deeper progress towards artificial intelligence solutions and allows us a unique experience around the new Peugeot 2008 SUV. He concluded by saying that the Peugeot brand hopes that this new form of interaction with customers will improve the quality of service and continue to learn in the future by continuing on this path of innovation, which has always been rooted in Peugeot’s DNA.

How does LAION work?

By calling 11-5032-7361, drivers can have a conversation with LAION and get immediate answers to any questions about the new Peugeot 2008. The system can provide information on a wide range of topics, such as vehicle features, available versions, comfort details, and any product-related questions. By talking to LAION, you can get real-time answers to any information needs and schedule test drives at dealerships to get to know the vehicle.

In addition, LAION can guide potential customers through the different financing options available, helping them negotiate the best commercial terms as if they were a financial advisor. Once the potential customer is interested in completing the transaction, LAION will also refer the customer to a sales consultant at the chosen dealership to finalize the purchase of the new Peugeot 2008.