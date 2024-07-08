Electric Ferrari: here’s what its design could look like

There’s ongoing talk about the first electric Ferrari, set to hit the market by the end of 2025. The Chairman of the Prancing Horse, John Elkann, recently stated that he has tested the car, claiming it will be “thrilling”. Enthusiastic statements also come from the company’s CEO, Benedetto Vigna, who said it will have an “authentic and unique” sound, unlike other electric cars currently on the market. Recent spy photos have shown what are believed to be the vehicle’s shapes, although Ferrari may have used a different body to avoid giving away too many clues, as they did previously with the Ferrari 12Cilindri. Following these images, digital creators are trying to imagine what the first electric Ferrari will look like.

The first electric Ferrari will be similar to the Purosangue: here’s the Ferrari Vicenza

The first true electric supercar, which is reportedly already in development, should arrive on the market during 2026. The Maranello-based car manufacturer, in fact, doesn’t want to be too daring and, according to rumors, intends to offer an SUV/crossover similar to the Purosangue, a model that is having great success in the market. The current market trend, indeed, sees SUVs prevailing over other vehicles. In this sense, therefore, the risk of a flop would be lower.

Cheeheon Lee, a student at the Korea National University of Art known on social media as chee_honey, has published very interesting renders trying to imagine what the final design of the model will be. This model, called Ferrari Vicenza, is a two-door coupe SUV with significant ground clearance. The model would be designed for any terrain and weather condition, just like the Purosangue thanks to its 725 horsepower and all-wheel drive.

Official details about the first electric Ferrari are very few at the moment, as the car manufacturer does not intend to reveal too many details at this time. In recent weeks, there has also been talk about the price, which according to some rumors will be around 500,000 euros. The price, however, has reportedly not scared potential customers, with already several dozen on the list to get their own unit.