Electric Ferrari, here’s everything we know: from price to range

2025 will be a very important year for Ferrari. By the end of next year, the first electric car from the Prancing Horse will debut on the market. At the moment, the Maranello-based car manufacturer is trying to leak as little information as possible about the vehicle, but several rumors are starting to be confirmed. In recent weeks, several people have had the opportunity to drive Ferrari’s first electric car, including the brand’s president John Elkann, who declared that it will be a “thrilling” car. Benedetto Vigna, Ferrari’s CEO, also added that the vehicle will have an “authentic and unique” sound and won’t use a “fake” one, as many other car manufacturers do.

Electric Ferrari, the hype is sky-high: here’s what we know about it

Judging from the first spy images of the model, the first electric Ferrari is not expected to be a super sports car, but rather a crossover or SUV, with lines similar to the Purosangue. The time for an electric hypercar is not yet ripe, and it would be a leap into the dark for the car manufacturer. With the current market trend seeing SUVs prevailing over other types of vehicles, the first electric Ferrari could have a larger market. However, we won’t have to wait long for the Prancing Horse’s first electric supercar: the debut date is expected to be 2026, and the vehicle is reportedly already in development at the new E-building presented a few days ago.

One of the most important features of the new electric Ferrari will be its sound which, as mentioned earlier, will not be artificial and will not have speakers under the car, like other cars on the market. The car manufacturer is working on a unique solution, never seen before in the market.

The battery will be supplied by SK, a South Korean company, already used for Ferrari’s SF90 and 296 hybrid models. At the moment, there is no information regarding the range. However, according to some rumors, the electric Ferrari should travel about 700 km on a single charge. A new development in this context is that Ferrari intends to offer its customers a subscription of about $7,500 per year that extends the battery warranty, including for hybrid models, and guarantees its replacement every 8 years.

Ferraris are exclusive, technological, and incredibly powerful. These characteristics make their prices skyrocket, as they should. The first electric Ferrari will have an even higher cost compared to a “normal” Ferrari. According to the latest rumors, the price is expected to be around 500,000 euros and, according to initial estimates, it should represent 5 percent of the brand’s sales in 2026.