Dubai Police speed into the future in style: aboard Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio 100° Anniversario

The Dubai Police, renowned for its fleet of luxury and high-performance cars, is adding two new Italian jewels to its service arsenal: the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and the Stelvio Quadrifoglio, both of which are special editions for the brand’s 100° Anniversario. These two cars represent a perfect marriage of aesthetics and power, where beauty serves safety. Here are the two Alfa Romeo “supercars “at the service of the Dubai Police.

Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio 100° Anniversario at the service of the Dubai Police

These two vehicles are not just a treat to the eyes, but also true bolides on four wheels. Under the hood roars a powerful 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine that puts out a whopping 520 horsepower. On the Giulia Quadrifoglio, this allows the 0-100 km/h to be burned in a blistering time: just 3.9 seconds.

Such performance is music to the ears of the Dubai Police, who often find themselves chasing suspects in supercars. The speed and handling of these two Alfa Romeos will be invaluable weapons in maintaining order and safety in the Emirati metropolis, where luxury cars whiz by on busy roads. The inclusion of the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio 100° Anniversario in the Dubai Police’s fleet consolidates the force’s tradition of using high-end Italian sports cars. These include the Lamborghini Aventador, Lamborghini Urus, Maserati Granturismo, and Ferrari FF, all cars that do not go unnoticed and are used for both rapid response and public relations operations.

With the arrival of these two vehicles to the Dubai Police fleet, this is the result of a fruitful partnership between the Police Force and the Gargash Group. Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi, deputy director of the General Department of Criminal Investigations, expressed great appreciation for this partnership, stressing how it significantly contributes to improving the quality of life and well-being in Dubai for citizens, residents and visitors.

Adding these prestige cars to the Dubai Police fleet is not only a practical matter, but also represents a sign of efficiency, modernity, and attention to design. As Thomas Odier, Managing Director of European Brands at Stellantis Middle East, said, “Alfa Romeo is at the forefront of driving the transformation to the future of mobility, showcasing exceptional luxury and performance in each of its designs. We are honored that the Dubai Police have chosen to add our Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio 100th Anniversario cars to their fleet.”

The Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio’s arrival represents another step forward in the modernization and innovation journey undertaken by the Dubai Police, which confirms its position as one of the world’s most advanced and prestigious security forces.