Alfa Romeo unveils limited edition Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport

Alfa Romeo presents the new Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport, a limited edition series that celebrates Alfa Romeo’s first victory at the Mille Miglia in 1928. Only 275 Giulia Quadrifoglio Super Sports and 175 Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sports will be produced and sold globally. All 450 models will be characterized by the sportiness, technical purity and technology that have made the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio contemporary icons in their respective segments.

To make this special limited series absolutely unique, and to celebrate the unbreakable bond with the racing world, the Alfa Romeo Centro Stile has reinterpreted the Quadrifoglio badge, a symbol that has always identified the highest performing Alfa Romeo cars. For the first time in over 100 years, the white background of the triangle that traditionally frames the green four-leaf clover has been replaced with black, giving even more boldness and solidity to the iconic badge.

The Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport are the result of a century-long pursuit of technical excellence applied to racing and production cars. The 2.9-liter V6 engine delivers 520 horsepower and is combined with a mechanical limited-slip differential, a specific setup derived from the Giulia GTA. This important technical solution contributes to improving the vehicle’s behavior and traction, optimizing torque transfer and increasing stability, agility and cornering speed.

The Super Sport models also benefit from external modifications including the new Quadrifoglio logo on a black background and the widespread use of carbon fiber, visible on the roof (optional only on Giulia), in the ‘V’ of the famous shield and on the rear-view mirror. Both vehicles benefit from iconic Alfa Romeo Teledial sports alloy wheels, 19 inches for the Giulia and 21 inches for the Stelvio, with new black brake calipers. Stelvio is available in tri-coat Etna Red or metallic Vulcano Black paint, while Giulia is also available in Alfa White. Completing the front are the new ‘3+3’ headlights, with new Full-LED adaptive matrix headlights with anti-glare and adaptive high beam for optimal lighting in all conditions. This new technology ensures energy savings, a vast improvement in safety and reduced eye fatigue.

The same sporty features are found in the interiors, where the red 3D carbon fiber finish makes its debut on the dashboard, central tunnel and door panels. The front headrests are embellished with Alfa Romeo and Super Sport logos stitched in red and limited edition status recognition (‘1 of 275’) in black to distinguish them as part of the exclusive limited series. The steering wheel is upholstered in leather and Alcantara with black stitching and carbon fiber details.

Both the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport benefit from class-leading driving dynamics. This is the result of a pursuit of lightness, given the use of ultra-light materials such as aluminum for the engine and carbon fiber for the driveshaft, hood, spoiler and side skirts. On the Giulia, the aerodynamics remain active with the carbon fiber front splitter. When activated, it controls the quality of the air flow under the vehicle, to increase stability and performance. Both vehicles are equipped with an Akrapovič exhaust system for its unmistakable sound.

From the exclusive aesthetics, to the on-board technology and connectivity, everything is designed to offer the typical Alfa Romeo driving experience. The instrument panel with the historic telescopic design, including the fully digital 12.3-inch TFT screen, allows access to all vehicle data and settings for autonomous driving technologies. On the Quadrifoglio, in addition to the three trim levels available on the Alfa Romeo range – Evolved, Relaxed and Heritage, the exclusive Race configuration is also offered.

The Race layout brings all the essential information every driver needs to the central screen, including the rev counter, speedometer and gear indicator for manual driving. The layout can be customized by inserting additional information in the side bars, including performance snapshots.

Both the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport are equipped with a fluid and intuitive human-machine interface (HMI), to put all the vehicle’s features at the driver’s fingertips. The infotainment system also provides content, functionality and the Alfa Connect Services platform, consisting of a wide range of practical services for safety and comfort.