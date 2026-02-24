Dodge brings Durango SRT Hellcat Road Predator Edition to Mexico

The new Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Road Predator Edition is reserved exclusively for the Mexican market and once again shows how Dodge Mexico can take already extreme models and push them even further. This is a seven-seat SUV with more than 700 horsepower, all-wheel drive and production limited to just 30 units, making it virtually impossible to find.

Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Road Predator debuts in Mexico with 710 hp

While customers in the United States and Canada can personalize the Durango Hellcat through the Jailbreak program, Dodge Mexico chose the opposite approach. The Road Predator comes in a single, fully defined configuration, essentially a “best of” version of the Durango Hellcat built for buyers who want everything included from the start, with no compromises.

Under the hood sits the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI Hellcat V8 delivering 710 horsepower and 645 lb-ft of torque. An eight-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission manages power and sends it to all four wheels through a full-time all-wheel-drive system with a limited-slip rear differential. The SUV accelerates from 0 to 62 mph in about 3.5 seconds, runs the quarter mile in 11.5 seconds at 118 mph (190 km/h), and reaches a top speed close to 180 mph (290 km/h). Those figures would impress in a pure sports car, let alone a three-row SUV. The AWD system adjusts torque distribution according to the selected driving mode, favoring the rear wheels in sportier settings while maintaining stability and traction when needed, including in demanding conditions or while towing.

On the outside, the Road Predator wears Destroyer Gray paint with a gloss black SRT hood featuring a central air intake and heat extractors, functional elements essential for a supercharged V8. Forged 20-inch Lights Out wheels wrapped in 295 performance tires fill the wheel arches perfectly, while red Brembo brake calipers add a bold visual contrast. A high-performance adaptive suspension completes the dynamic package.

Inside, the atmosphere blends sportiness with refinement. Laguna Demonic Red leather seats dominate a cabin filled with SRT details. The Uconnect 5 system features a 10.1-inch display with Performance Pages and Launch Control, and a 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with an 825-watt amplifier ensures the soundtrack matches the SUV’s character.

Pricing in Mexico stands at 2,174,900 pesos, about $126,000 at current exchange rates. Production takes place in the United States at the Detroit Assembly Complex. For anyone seeking a 700-plus-horsepower, all-wheel-drive, seven-seat SUV limited to just 30 units worldwide, there are simply no real alternatives.