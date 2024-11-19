Dodge Viper, Mustang GT and Shelby Cobra Drag Race

The Dodge Viper, with its roaring V10, the Shelby Cobra, a perfect replica of a great icon and the Ford Mustang, which always shows up ready to unleash its wild spirit at every opportunity, are ready to challenge each other over a quarter-mile to decree which of the three is the car with the most explosiveness.

A drag race worthy of note with special cars

A new drag race has attracted the attention of a large number of people. On this occasion it is an all-American challenge, featuring three cars that reflect the essence of the sport. The challenge was organized by carwow, over a quarter mile with a standing start. The cars competing in this exciting video are the Ford Mustang, a replica Shelby Cobra, and a Dodge Viper GTS.

These are obviously very different cars, which can express their characteristics to the fullest, in a completely unprecedented way. Despite this, the thing that unites them is that they are all muscle cars. Obviously, nothing is anticipated in the text about the race ending, so to know who is declared the winner, it is necessary to stop and enjoy the video of the race.

Characteristics of the cars featured in the drag race

As anticipated, on the starting line is a Dodge Viper, with definitely breathtaking shape and style. On this occasion, the muscle car of one of America’s most famous brands has been equipped with an 8-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine. This type of equipment can develop a power output of 456 hp and 665 Nm of torque, carrying the car’s weight of around 1,595 kg as best it can. The car’s drive is rear-wheel drive, combined with a 6-speed manual transmission.

Turning to the perfect replica of the Shelby Cobra, we can say that the car is powered by a 5-liter Ford Coyote V8 engine with an impressive 460 hp and 569 Nm of torque to unleash for the ride. The car is definitely lighter than others, as the mass to move for the equipment reaches only 835 kg. Moreover, here again we see that traction is sent to the rear wheels, again with a 6-speed manual transmission. Precisely because of these characteristics, the oddsmakers give it as the favorite, since at practically equal power, the weight is much less than the other two cars.

To conclude, we also talk about the Ford Mustang, cars that are currently standing the test of time, with no desire to go out of fashion. As for the car’s equipment, we know that it is equipped with a 5-liter V8, which can develop about 460 hp of power with 527 Nm of torque, with a total weight that goes over 1,800 kg. Again, rear-wheel drive and 6-speed manual transmission to try to get to the finish line first. Although one of the three cars seems to be favored because of its significantly lower weight, the other two cars, namely Viper and Mustang, can also express themselves best in this kind of competition. Therefore, all that remains is to stay glued to the screen to enjoy the winner of this spectacular muscle car drag race.