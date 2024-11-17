1995 Dodge Viper RT/10 in perfect condition, up for auction with only 35,000 km (35,000 miles). This Viper has been well maintained and has covered only 35,000 km. Those who would like to get it should also know that under the hood is a legendary engine such as the 8.0-liter V10 that delivers great power to the car. Let us go into more detail about this car by seeing its main features and its current status.

Main features of the 1995 Dodge Viper RT/10 up for auction

As also confirmed by the auction site on which the car is located, namely Bring A Trailer this Viper is currently being put up for bid in Canada with the various maintenance records, parts and registration done in Ontario. As for the interior of the car, we know that it features Qartz leather upholstered shell seats with matching dashboard, center console and door panels.

Also included in the equipment are hinged vinyl windows, an AM/FM/cassette stereo, and a short-throw shifter. The air-conditioning system is not functional The three-spoke steering wheel, on the other hand, is leather-wrapped and inside is a 320-mph speedometer and a tachometer with a 6k rpm red line. There are also auxiliary gauges that are responsible for telling the driver the coolant temperature, oil pressure, fuel level, and voltage are mounted on top of the center console.

This example is finished in Viper Red (PRN) and also features fog lamps, a removable hard top, a removable soft top, a rear window that is also removable, a rear spoiler, a clamshell hood that opens forward, and side exhaust tips. As also written by Bringatrailer.com, there is a Canadian Carfax report visible in the gallery that includes an “accident/damage” entry in a November 1997. The front bumper cover has been repainted. The car dresses its wheels with 17-inch three-spoke alloy wheels with a chrome finish, which were fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport tires that need to be replaced. The Viper RT/10 has power-assisted rack-and-pinion steering, four-wheel independent suspension, and four-wheel ventilated disc brakes with RT/10-marked front calipers. The 1995 Dodge Viper models had not yet been equipped with ABS, so they are obviously absent.

This 1995 Dodge Viper RT/10 mileage, engine and auction price

This 1995 Dodge Viper RT/10 has covered only 35,000 kilometers (approximately 22,000 miles). So This figure comes from the registration history in Ontario, which also seems to confirm that it was purchased by the seller in November 2021. The car under the hood mounts an 8.0-liter V10 which has been mated to a six-speed manual transmission and is finished in Viper Red over Quartz leather. Equipment also includes a self-locking differential, an aftermarket exhaust system, “smooth” air intake pipes.

This vehicle has no title and is being sold with its Ontario license plate, which serves as the document of ownership in Ontario, Canada. Also, remember that the current sale price of the car is $5,000, and the auction will end in 6 days from today, November 17, 2024.