Dodge summer teasers fuel hopes for a Charger SRT Hellcat comeback

Dodge has confirmed that new product announcements will take place during Roadkill Nights 2026, scheduled for August 8 at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac. Tim Kuniskis had already hinted at the possibility during the media presentation of the new Ram 1500 Rumble Bee. The brand has not yet indicated which models it will unveil, but the choice of stage narrows the field of speculation, because the event has historically attracted the Mopar audience and has already hosted major previews for Dodge’s high-performance range.

Dodge prepares Roadkill Nights surprises as Charger SRT Hellcat rumours grow

The link between Dodge and the Woodward area remains a fixed point in the brand’s commercial calendar. In 2022, the same M1 Concourse hosted the debuts of the Hornet and Charger Daytona SRT Concept, in a communication campaign that opened Dodge’s transition towards electrified powertrains. Now, according to rumours, the brand could repeat that approach with a specific focus on the return of its most extreme petrol-powered versions.

The strongest hypothesis concerns the new Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat. Stellantis has already confirmed, at strategic level, the return of the SRT brand and the historic nameplate. According to rumours circulated so far, the car would use a supercharged 6.2-litre V8 with output in the region of 777 hp and adopt more aggressive aerodynamics, including a large rear wing and a setup clearly differentiated from the Charger Daytona models already shown to the public. Dodge, however, has not officially confirmed any details, so the possible August 8 reveal still remains to be verified.

The “new product announcements” wording used by Dodge still leaves room for more than one presentation. Beyond the Charger SRT Hellcat, the possibilities could include special series, Durango updates, new Direct Connection components and previews of upcoming models, including the GLH crossover and the Copperhead project. Rumours describe the latter as a possible flagship model for the brand’s next phase.

The choice of Roadkill Nights as the stage also fits the delicate moment Dodge is facing. The American brand must push forward with the new-generation Charger, split between electric and petrol versions, while also preserving its relationship with the historic customer base built around Hellcat, HEMI, Scat Pack and SRT models. An event built around direct performance experiences, with drag racing, burnouts and new track competitions, represents the most coherent setting to rebuild that connection around a high-intensity debut.

The 2026 edition will also celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Dodge Charger with a display dedicated to historic and modern models. That anniversary would make the presentation of a new SRT Hellcat version even more coherent, especially if Dodge builds it around the most recognizable name in the range. The event will also offer Thrill Ride and Drift Ride experiences aboard the petrol-powered Charger SIXPACK, while official details should arrive around the August 8 appointment.