Dodge Stealth will replace Durango in Stellantis brand’s SUV lineup

It appears that Stellantis is ready to withdraw the Dodge Durango from the market, replacing it with a new, more modern, and slightly more compact SUV that will revive the Dodge Stealth name, used in the 90s for a version of the Mitsubishi 3000GT coupe. The new model is expected to be produced in Ontario, Canada, a choice that could cause tensions with the American union, considering Stellantis’ previous commitments.

Will Dodge Stealth replace the Durango? It could usher in a new era for this name

1991 Dodge Stealth

Sam Fiorani, vice president of AutoForecast Solutions, spoke about the successor to the Dodge Durango with Auto News Canada, stating that production of the current Durango at the Detroit Assembly Complex is expected to end in July 2027. Stellantis will introduce a “slightly smaller sport utility,” with the Dodge Stealth nickname. The plan is to start production of the Dodge Stealth at the Windsor plant in Canada by early 2027, serving as an indirect replacement for the Durango.

Fiorani notes that Stellantis initially had in mind a “larger Durango-branded variant” destined for production in Michigan, but those plans have been shelved, abruptly shifting towards a leaner strategy in their SUV lineup.

On the day the news of the Dodge Stealth‘s revival leaked, the UAW accused Stellantis of planning to move Durango production abroad, contrary to commitments made in the November 2023 labor contract. In that agreement, Stellantis had promised a $1.5 billion investment in the Detroit Assembly Complex, guaranteeing Durango production until 2025 and the start of the new generation in 2026.

The automaker continues to build the Dodge Durango and Jeep Grand Cherokee at the Detroit Assembly Complex in Michigan. Meanwhile, the Windsor plant in Ontario, Canada, home to the Chrysler Pacifica and Grand Caravan minivans, is preparing to add the new Dodge Charger Daytona to its production list.