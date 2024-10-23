Stellantis, production of NextStar Energy Battery modules start at Windsor

This is certainly a strategic move for the Stellantis Group and one that marks a turning point for the Canadian automotive industry. NextStar Energy, the joint venture between giants LG Energy Solution and Stellantis, has announced the start of battery module production at its new facility in Windsor, Ontario. This is certainly a big event that represents a big and crucial step in the global race toward electrification of transportation.

Stellantis and NextStar Energy’s Canadian gigafactory to produce global EV batteries

With its state-of-the-art facility in Windsor, Stellantis and Nextstar Energy Solution are producing high-performance batteries to power the vehicles of the future. With an annual production capacity that will exceed 49.5 gigawatt hours when fully operational, the Canadian plant is positioned as one of the largest EV battery production facilities in the world. This massive production capacity will enable NextStar Energy to meet the growing demand for energy-dense batteries, which are essential to power the next generation of long-range electric vehicles.

The start of battery module production comes at the same time as the imminent completion of the cell production line, scheduled for 2025. This means that within a short time the entire production process, from raw material to the finished battery module, will be entirely carried out within the Canadian plant. And here’s how it works. Each battery module they produce is composed of numerous cells, carefully assembled to provide optimal performance. The module casings are made locally, supporting the local economy and reducing environmental impact. The modules, in turn, are combined to form battery packs that will directly power tomorrow’s electric vehicles.

A major investment that stimulates the economy

The economic impact of this investment is already tangible: more than 450 people have been hired to work at the plant, and the total number of jobs is expected to reach 2,500 once it is fully operational. This will mean new high-skilled job opportunities for the local community and a significant contribution to the regional economy.

The official announcement, which took place on October 22, 2024 in Windsor, was greeted with great enthusiasm by government, industry and union representatives. The start of production at NextStar Energy not only strengthens Canada’s position as a leader in electric vehicle manufacturing, but also helps reduce dependence on fossil fuels and promote sustainable economic development.

“We are excited to begin battery module production at NextStar Energy, which is a key reference point for our operations,” said Danies Lee, CEO of NextStar Energy. “This successful launch is a reflection of our team’s expertise and dedication to innovating world-class energy solutions right here in Windsor.”

Construction has progressed at a steady pace, with more than 7,500 Canadian craftsmen contributing nearly 5.7 million business-hours since NextStar began construction in 2022. More than 2,000 craftsmen are on site each day on average, demonstrating the scale and level of commitment and collaboration required to complete this project.

A collaboration between LG Energy Solution and Stellantis, NextStar Energy is a pioneer in electric vehicle battery manufacturing in Canada. The modern facility in Windsor, Ontario, is dedicated to creating cutting-edge energy solutions that will power the next generation of electric vehicles.

The start of module production is its most significant operational milestone to date, demonstrating NextStar Energy’s commitment to becoming an industry leader in battery technology and manufacturing in North America. The next and final phase of operations is cell production, which is expected to begin in 2025 once construction is complete.

NextStar Energy’s facilities, as anticipated, will be able to build an annual production capacity of 49.5 gigawatt hours, enough to power 450,000 vehicles per year. NextStar Energy is also focused on creating a highly skilled and diverse workforce. Hiring is underway, with about 450 of the planned 2,500 local jobs already filled. Available jobs are listed on the careers page of the NextStar Energy website .