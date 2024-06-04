Americans still prefer traditional gasoline cars, according to a survey

A recent study conducted by KPMG revealed that Americans still prefer traditional gasoline vehicles over hybrid and electric vehicles, even when the price is identical. This survey collects the opinions of 1,100 adults across the country and an additional 400 adults residing in major cities such as San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Boston, and Atlanta.

Gasoline cars hold steady as Americans’ top choice, survey demonstrates

According to the survey, only 20% of respondents would choose an electric vehicle over a gasoline or hybrid vehicle, even at the same price. An important aspect that the study discovered is the discrepancy in expectations regarding charging times for electric vehicles during trips. The 60% of Americans stated that they want charging times of less than 20 minutes, something that most electric cars currently do not offer.

However, only 41% of automotive industry executives believe that consumers are willing to wait that long. According to the survey, consumers consider safety, WiFi, and a charging locator to be essential compared to autonomous driving functions and other entertainment options, which are deemed non-essential. Although most electric cars try to offer as much technology as possible, drivers prefer practicality and reliability.

Despite electric cars becoming increasingly technologically advanced, reliable, and accessible, most consumers are more attracted to the familiarity and convenience of traditional gasoline cars. Among the main concerns are the higher initial costs of an electric or hybrid car compared to a traditional gasoline car, charging infrastructure, and charging times, which are still too high according to most consumers. This survey reflects the current market trend, with many automakers reconsidering their strategies. Among these is Jeep, which announced that it will offer at least one variant with an internal combustion engine alongside its electric models. Even the Fiat 500e, which recently entered the North American market, will have a hybrid version of the electric city car, which is expected to debut on the market in 2026.