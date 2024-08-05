Dodge Charger Daytona: official prices of First Edition versions revealed

The new Dodge Charger Daytona, the world’s first electric muscle car, is preparing for its official market debut. However, Dodge will need to continue offering the qualities that enthusiasts have appreciated over the years, including power and affordability. With the transition to electric cars, the first point might be guaranteed, but not the second. It’s well known that currently, electric cars cost more than their combustion engine counterparts. According to information leaked on the web, the prices of the electric versions will be very high.

Dodge Charger Daytona pricing and features leaked

The first version of the electric Charger Daytona to debut on the market will be the First Edition, each with different options that increase the price. Now, thanks to the first leaked information, we have the prices of the First Edition versions. The Daytona R/T EV offers 496 horsepower, leather sport seats, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, interior ambient lighting, a 16-inch instrument cluster, premium LED headlights with LED DRL signature light bar, and illuminated door handles. These are complemented by a fixed, tinted glass roof and a premium Alpine PRO 18-speaker audio system with subwoofer and 914-watt amplifier. The Blacktop appearance package adds 20-inch x 9-inch dark aluminum wheels, 255/45R20 A/S tires, and dark R/T badges on the fenders. The price for this configuration is $68,570.

The Daytona Scat Pack EV has 670 horsepower and includes 6-piston red Brembo fixed front rotors, 305/35R20 A/S front and 325/35R20 A/S rear tires, leather/suede sport seats with high backs, and a driving experience recorder with front camera and USB data output. These are complemented by ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, interior ambient lighting, head-up display (HUD), premium LED headlights with LED DRL signature light bar, and illuminated door handles. The Sun & Sound package features a fixed, tinted glass roof and a premium Alpine PRO 18-speaker audio system with subwoofer and 914-watt amplifier.

The Carbon & Suede package adds 20-inch x 11-inch dark aluminum wheels, carbon fiber mirror caps, dark bee badge on the fender, carbon fiber center console, carbon fiber inserts on dashboard and doors, suede center dashboard trim, and suede headliner and A-pillar trim. The price of the Scat Pack First Edition version is $82,170.

For comparison, the 2023 Dodge Charger R/T with the 5.7-liter HEMI® V8 had a starting price of $45,065, while the 2023 Dodge Charger Scat Pack with the 6.4-liter HEMI® V8 had a starting price of $51,925. These prices do not include the additional $1,595 destination fee. The R/T version offers a range of 510 km (317 miles), while the Scat Pack offers 420 km (260 miles) on a single charge.