Dodge Durango earns Lowest Cost to Own in America

Vincentric identified the 2025 Dodge Durango as winner of the Lowest Cost to Own in America. The Dodge Durango 2025 model lineup includes GT, R/T and SRT Hellcat. The Durango range features modern exterior styling and a driver-oriented cabin with a 10.1-inch touchscreen powered by the Uconnect 5 infotainment system. The three-row SUV offers flexibility to fit any family, with 50 seating configurations and 85.1 cubic feet of maximum cargo space. The Durango’s performance capabilities also include plenty of power to tow what you want, thanks to a best-in-class maximum towing capacity of up to 8,700 pounds.

Durango, Lowest Cost to Own in America by Vincentric

As part of the awards process, Vincentric identified the 2025 Dodge Durango as winner of the Lowest Cost to Own in America: Large SUV segment, with ownership costs over $15,907 lower than the nearest competitor. The Vincentric Best Value in America Awards are model-specific honors that determine the best value in each segment. Vincentric determines value using a statistical analysis that incorporates the current market price and total cost of ownership of 2025 model-year vehicles.

The 2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Silver Bullet special-edition vehicle includes 20-by-10-inch Lights Out finished wheels.

Dodge Durango production plant Stellantis in Detroit

Recall that Stellantis chairman John Elkann long ago visited Washington to meet with President Donald Trump and discuss the group’s future production plans in the United States. An internal company memo subsequently revealed major strategic developments: the production of a new midsize pickup truck , probably under the Ram brand, at the currently idle plant in Belvidere, Illinois, and the decision to locate production of the new Dodge Durango at the Stellantis plant in Detroit, contrary to initial assumptions that suggested it would be built in Canada.

The Dodge Durango continues to dominate its segment with proven performance and a combination of uncompromised utility, advanced technology, class-leading towing, confident driving dynamics and iconic styling. For the 2025 model year, Dodge is honoring two decades of HEMI-powered Dodge Durango production with the announcement of a series of special-edition vehicles, including special-edition versions of the most powerful gas engine SUV ever, the 2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat.

2025 Dodge Durango R/T 20th Anniversary special-edition vehicle.

Dodge Durango engine

The Durango SRT Hellcat leads the range of the iconic muscle SUV, offering 710 horsepower and 645 lb.-ft. of torque. The Durango SRT Hellcat reaches 0-60 mph in just 3.5 seconds, covers the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA)-certified quarter mile in an elapsed time of 11.5 seconds and sets a top speed of 180 mph.

Recall that the fate of the legendary HEMI V8 engine seemed to be sealed for the Dodge Durango R/T , production of which is scheduled to end in 2025. But from the latest rumors it does not seem to be so. It seems that Dodge has decided to extend the production of the powertrain for another year, until 2026. Remember, however, that there is nothing confirmed and certain, at least we do not know for now, since this is not news reported by the American company itself. This news was spread by Mopar Insiders through some of its internal sources.

Recall also that Dodge’s CEO talks about the possible return of the V8 to the Charger lineup, timing and future powertrain options through 2027. In fact, Dodge CEO Matt McAlear kept an open mind on the issue during a recent interview with The Drive , not ruling out this possibility but avoiding definitive confirmation.