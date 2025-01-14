Stellantis to donate 1 million dollars to Donald Trump’s inauguration

A Stellantis spokesperson has confirmed that the company will donate $1 million for President-elect Donald Trump‘s inauguration celebrations. The decision follows the same approach as the other two major Detroit automakers: Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co. had already announced donations of the same amount for the inaugural events scheduled for January 20 in Washington, DC.

The decision represents a significant change for Stellantis, which as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had chosen not to contribute to the inaugural ceremonies of both Joe Biden in 2021 and Donald Trump in 2017. This shift reflects the company’s renewed focus on the American market.

Antonio Filosa, head of Stellantis North America and CEO of the Jeep brand, highlighted the strategic importance of the United States, calling it the company’s primary market. He assured maximum attention to the future decisions of the new administration, emphasizing ongoing efforts to boost the group’s performance after the 15% sales decline recorded in 2024. The strategy includes promoting internal managers with deep knowledge of the American market and strengthening relationships with dealers, suppliers, and partners, which had deteriorated during former CEO Carlos Tavares’s management.

Tim Kuniskis, CEO of Ram Trucks, will attend the January 20 inauguration alongside Filosa, who is one of the main candidates for the new Stellantis Group CEO position. “In all my years of experience in this industry, we’ve always found a way to work with the administration,” said Kuniskis, who has over thirty years of career experience with the company before his recent return. “This business is fundamental to our economy.”

Despite Trump openly criticizing Stellantis during the 2024 campaign, threatening a 100% tariff if the company moved jobs to Mexico, the group isn’t the only one revising its position on inaugural donations. Toyota Motor Corp., the global sales leader, has also allocated $1 million, after not contributing to previous Biden and Trump ceremonies. Similarly, Ford and GM have increased their contributions compared to the past.

During his successful 2024 campaign in Michigan, Trump put the automotive industry at the center of the debate. His promises include abolishing strict vehicle emission regulations, which he defines as impositions on electric vehicles, introducing tariffs to bring back automotive jobs that were outsourced abroad to the United States, and complete tax deductibility of auto loan interest.