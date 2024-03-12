New Dodge Charger Daytona surpasses top SUVs in size and weight

The new Dodge Charger has been unveiled, not only showcasing impressive features but also significant size and weight. These details were not announced at the presentation of the Stellantis brand’s electric muscle car but emerged a few days later. The Dodge vehicle exceeds many SUVs in terms of weight and dimensions. The cabin length is 5,248 mm, while the curb weight stands at 2,648 kg. For comparison, the BMW X7 is 5,172 mm long, and the Cadillac Escalade ESV with rear-wheel drive weighs 2,624 kg.

The electric muscle car has also grown in width (2,028 mm), just 2 mm narrower than the Lamborghini Aventador. The only minimal progress is in height. The electric car stands at 1,499 mm tall, which is an increase of just 15 mm over the previous model.

The new Dodge Charger is larger than the BMW X7 and heavier than the Cadillac Escalade. The next-generation Charger Daytona will feature all-wheel drive, and the electric version will offer 503 or 680 HP, depending on the chosen variant. The six-cylinder inline turbo engine variants, set to arrive in 2025, will produce 426 or 558 HP. The fastest version accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds, and the range on a single charge varies from 418 to 510 km.

Meanwhile, Dodge dealers have started offering huge discounts on the brand’s other muscle car, the Challenger. The base price of the model is now just $23,800, significantly lower than the standard low-power crossovers from Honda and Toyota.