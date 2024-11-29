Dodge Charger SIXPACK: four-door version enters production

While the Dodge Charger Daytona prepares to arrive at dealerships, production of its internal combustion engine sister has just begun. After announcing the early debut of the version with the 3.0-liter Hurricane I6 biturbo engine in early 2025, the new four-door gasoline SIXPACK generation has been spotted in Detroit.

2025 four-door Dodge Charger SIXPACK is already in production in Canada

After multiple delays of the Charger Daytona, the American Stellantis automaker has moved up the SIXPACK version with ICE engine by five months. Behind all this could be a strategy developed following the slowdown in electric vehicle demand. In simple terms, it almost seems that Dodge fears there might be too low demand for the Charger Daytona. This is also demonstrated by multiple offers, unusual for a vehicle that has yet to reach the market.

According to MoparInsiders, pilot models of the four-door Dodge Charger SIXPACK have been spotted at the Windsor plant in Ontario, Canada. Currently, production is set at over 100 units per day, a significant increase from the 42 units last month.

The automaker’s goal is to deliver these models to dealerships by summer 2025. The 2025 four-door Dodge Charger SIXPACK will have, as mentioned before, the 3.0-liter Hurricane I6 biturbo engine, which produces 420 horsepower and 469 lb-ft of torque. The previous Charger version, although equipped with the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 engine, had 50 horsepower and 74 lb-ft less torque compared to the new generation.

This is paired with the new 8-speed 8HP75 TorqueFlite automatic transmission, which promises faster acceleration and smoother gear changes. The new four-door SIXPACK will come standard with all-wheel drive, which can be easily deactivated with a button to switch to rear-wheel drive.