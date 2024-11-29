Dodge Charger Daytona EV shows off its new colors

As the launch of the Dodge Charger Daytona, the first all-electric muscle car, continues to get enthusiasts talking, Stellantis has unveiled news that is sure to please customization enthusiasts: the new car’s color palette will be wider than expected.

Charger Daytona available in four colors

Initially, it was assumed that the Charger Daytona would be available in only three colors: the classic and timeless black (Diamond Black), an elegant gray (Triple Nickel), and an aggressive white (White Knuckle). However, surprisingly, Stellantis announced the addition of a fourth color, a bright orange called Peelout (orange), and revisited its plans. Bludicrous will also be available as a color for the Charger Daytona.

This bold color choice, in keeping with the spirit of the Charger Daytona, demonstrates how Stellantis is targeting a young, dynamic audience eager to stand out from the crowd. The four proposed colors offer a wide and varied range of possibilities, allowing each customer to find the perfect shade to express his or her personality.

Dodge Charger Daytona: new color palette and attractive financing offer

Stellantis automaker recently unveiled new details about the long-awaited Dodge Charger Daytona, the brand’s first all-electric muscle car. In addition to announcing the four colors available at launch in the U.S.-Peelout, Diamond Black, White Knuckle and Bludicrous-the company introduced an attractive financial initiative designed to incentivize the purchase of the new electric car.

The choice of colors for the Charger Daytona was carefully designed to offer a wide range of options and satisfy the preferences of a diverse audience. From the most classic and understated shades, such as Diamond Black, to the boldest and sportiest, such as Peelout Orange, the Charger Daytona’s color palette lends itself to a variety of interpretations and allows each buyer to customize their car to suit their own style.

An attractive financing offer to accelerate the transition to electric

To make the purchase of the Charger Daytona even more attractive, Stellantis has launched a new financing program that provides a 0% interest rate for up to 72 months. This time-limited offer, valid until Dec. 2, is intended for residents of the Northeast, Southern and Central United States and requires an above-average credit score.

Stellantis’ initiative is part of a larger effort to promote electric mobility and is a clear signal of the company’s commitment to supporting the transition to a low-emission future.

Questions still unanswered about expanding the range

However, some unknowns still remain. It is not clear whether this promotion will be extended to residents of the West Coast of the United States, nor whether other similar initiatives will be introduced in the future. It will be interesting to follow future developments to see if Stellantis decides to expand the scope of this offer and make the Charger Daytona even more affordable. Also, it is important to note that Dodge has not yet confirmed whether the new Dodge Charger Daytona will be eligible for the $7,500 EV tax credit at the time of purchase. What is certain is that the model appears eligible for the full credit if it is leased, which may be a more advantageous option for some buyers.

In addition, Stellantis announced in October that customers who return a leased Dodge vehicle will be eligible for a $1,000 loyalty rebate on the purchase of a 2024 Charger Daytona. However, as highlighted by Cars Direct, the company has not yet revealed what the leasing cost will be for this new electric muscle car, thus leaving uncertainty about the financial details of the lease.

Those who wish to purchase the Dodge Charger Daytona directly will have to invest a sum of $61,590 for the base R/T version. This model is equipped with an engine capable of delivering an impressive 496 horsepower and 404 lb-ft of torque (equal to 548 Nm), a figure that provides plenty of power to meet the needs of most buyers. With this performance, the R/T can deliver a dynamic and satisfying ride while remaining affordable for many muscle car enthusiasts. And for those who want even more performance, the Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack, with its 670 horsepower and 850 Nm of torque, is an extremely high-performance option. Capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.3 seconds, this version ranks at the top of the electric muscle car category. The starting price is $75,185. It is reported, however, that the delivery time may be delayed due to the recent start of production. Regardless, the financing offer introduced by Stellantis could further accelerate the adoption of this model, helping to solidify Dodge’s role in the automotive landscape of the future.