Dodge Charger Daytona 2025: the official debut is expected on March 5

The 2025 Dodge Charger Daytona announces itself as a revolutionary embodiment in the muscle car world, promising to redefine the standards of power and performance in the EV segment. A new report shared by Automotive News reveals that Dodge is set to unveil the highly anticipated model on March 5, as confirmed by Matt McAlear of the automaker during the J.D. Power Auto Summit.

The 2025 Charger Daytona is described as the “next generation of muscle car” by the Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Dodge/SRT, suggesting an imminent breakthrough in the industry. The production version, according to previews, should faithfully reflect the concept car presented in 2022, with some modifications such as revised bumpers, larger exterior mirrors, and updated headlights, in addition to new door handles, a thicker B-pillar, and a more angular license plate holder.

Tim Kuniskis, CEO of Dodge, had previously unveiled that the production version of the electric vehicle will be launched with three different power levels, culminating in the 800V Banshee propulsion system, which promises superior performance compared to the current Hellcat model. The adoption of standard all-wheel drive is important to surpass the performance of internal combustion muscle cars, also improving capability in all weather conditions.

Dodge has planned a total of nine different outputs for the production model, developed through the Direct Connection program. Although the concept was exclusively electric, some rumors have revealed that the final model might also feature the 3-liter six-cylinder biturbo Hurricane engine, with outputs of 426 HP and 548 HP.

The muscle car manufacturer has remained silent on the technical specifics, but it has been confirmed that the new Dodge Charger Daytona will utilize Stellantis’ new STLA Large platform. This architecture supports both hybrid and internal combustion powertrains.

Furthermore, Stellantis has suggested that this platform has the “potential to support extreme power levels, surpassing any existing Hellcat V8,” including the possibility of achieving 0 to 100 km/h acceleration in the order of 2 seconds. Finally, the STLA Large supports batteries from 85 to 118 kWh, ensuring a range of up to 805 km on a single charge.