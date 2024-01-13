Dodge Charger 2025: first photos of the new muscle car unveiled

As the new year dawns, it marks the end of an era for the iconic Chargers and Challengers we’ve known. However, the American manufacturer quickly rekindles our interest, teasing us with intriguing photos on Instagram. These photos appear to showcase a near-final version of the 2025 Dodge Charger, currently undergoing road tests.

The prototype bears a striking resemblance to last year’s Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Banshee concept. It sets itself apart with its larger external rearview mirrors and an element that could be either a charging port or a fuel filler cap. Another standout feature is the square design of the headlights.

Dodge Charger 2025: first glimpse of the new muscle car

A picture capturing the rear of the new Charger highlights a spoiler atop the trunk lid, positioned over what seem to be square taillights. Dodge has officially classified this as a ‘pre-production model’ and has also confirmed that it will be available by the end of the year. Despite undergoing a complete redesign, the muscle car might not be limited to an electric engine. Latest whispers in the industry suggest that in addition to the all-electric variant, some models might come equipped with the Hurricane inline-six-cylinder engine. It’s not yet clear whether this engine will be solely internal combustion or part of a hybrid system.

The new Dodge Charger EV is set to be released in various models. The entry-level version will boast a single 408 horsepower rear electric motor. Additionally, there is talk of a 680 horsepower dual motor variant with all-wheel drive. The flagship model is anticipated to impress with a staggering 897 horsepower. The 2025 Dodge Charger is gearing up to redefine the muscle car genre, merging an iconic design with state-of-the-art technological innovation. It promises to continue the legacy of power and performance that the Stellantis brand is known for. We are eagerly waiting for more details about this exciting new chapter in the world of high-performance vehicles.