Cristiano Fiorio appointed Head of Alfa Romeo Global Marketing and Communication

Alfa Romeo has decided to entrust the fate of its corporate marketing to Cristiano Fiorio, dealing with it on a global level. After all, he is a great professional with a remarkable resume. His career has been dedicated to adding value to major brands, constantly guiding them in very important projects in the automotive sector. Fiorio intends to bring a perfect mix of creativity, strategy, and passion to the Alfa Romeo brand. All characteristics that he has already put into practice in Formula 1, as well as in the launch of the New 500 BEV. Factors that certainly demonstrate his great ability to lead the company in situations of great importance, leading it to success.

Who is Cristiano Fiorio?

This news comes from an official Stellantis press release dated November 15, 2024. Cristiano Fiorio has been appointed Head of Alfa Romeo Global Marketing and Communication, reporting to Santo Ficili, CEO of the Alfa Romeo and Maserati brands. Born in Turin in 1972 and married with two children, Cristiano Fiorio joined Alfa Romeo in 2021 as head of the Formula 1 project, tasked with maximizing the results and return on investment of this strategic global marketing operation.

As head of the brand’s strategic projects, Cristiano has also led the 33 Stradale project from the outset, marking the brand’s return to the world of custom-built cars after more than 50 years.

Since joining the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) Group in 2013, Cristiano Fiorio has progressively taken on strategic roles of great relevance: Head of Brand Marketing Communication, EMEA; Head of Advertising, Digital, Events, Sponsorships and Trade Fairs for all the FCA brands. From November 2019, he also led the team that launched the New 500 BEV.

An extensive experience for Cristiano Fiorio

Previously for the EMEA region, he was head of cross-brand communication services and for brand promotion throughout the Group, with responsibility for events, licensing and merchandising.

Prior to his experience at the FCA Group, Cristiano Fiorio worked in the field of major events, tourism and in companies specialized in sporting events, sports and marketing communications. He is a Member of the Board of Basicnet (Superga, Kappa, Sebago, Kway and other brands). Cristiano Fiorio takes his position over from Eligio Catarinella, now appointed Head of Stellantis Sales and Marketing for the Enlarged Europe region, reporting directly to Jean-Philippe Imparato, Chief Operating Officer, Enlarged Europe.