Fiat 500e named Urban Green Car of the Year by Green Car Journal

Green Car Journal has named the Fiat 500e, Urban Green Car of the Year for the second consecutive year. The 500e arrived in North America in early 2024, and its mission is to offer sustainable mobility, currently being Stellantis’ first fully electric vehicle in the region. The editors of Green Car Journal decided to reward the 500e’s unique combination of fun, agility, compact size, and Italian-chic style.

“The Fiat 500e embodies what a thoroughly modern city car should be,” said Ron Cogan, editor and publisher of Green Car Journal. “This fun electric car’s right-sized form makes navigating increasingly chaotic urban life easier, while zero-emission driving means doing so with the environment in mind. The fashionable Italian vibe is a welcome bonus.”

The new all-electric two-door 500e represents a modern reinterpretation of the Italian automaker’s most iconic model. It is the lightest battery electric vehicle (BEV) for passengers in its segment, with an EPA-estimated range of up to 149 miles, thanks to a 42 kWh battery and a Level 2 (11 kW) charging time of six hours. With the purchase or lease of a 2024 500e, customers can choose between a Level 2 charger or $600 in Free2move Charge public charging credits. The distinctive design, combined with electric technology, makes the 500e unmistakably a model with iconic style and a sustainable approach.

“Winning back-to-back Urban Green Car of the Year titles from Green Car Journal is a testament to how well the Fiat 500e nails its intended function as the ultimate electric city car. With standard features like wireless CarPlay, Android Auto, and built-in Alexa, plus enough range to handle the average weekly commute on a single charge, Fiat 500e is what an electric car should be,” said Aamir Ahmed, head of Fiat North America. “The 500e is affordable, fun, and stylish, continuing Fiat’s legacy of democratizing transportation that began when the brand was founded 125 years ago.”

The Fiat 500e features a distinctive look and also has a dedicated BEV platform. Wider and longer than the previous generation ICE model, the new 500e offers more interior space. Perfectly proportioned with optimized weight and aerodynamics, Fiat’s electric city car is the ideal urban commuter, full of freshness, charm, and sustainability. The next innovation for the Italian automaker’s iconic car range is expected at the Los Angeles Auto Show on November 21, 2024. Despite the awards, the electric city car has convinced very few customers in the United States, having sold just under 450 units since the beginning of 2024.