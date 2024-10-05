Crisis in the US: California Alfa Romeo dealer struggles to survive

The Italian brand Alfa Romeo, part of the Stellantis Group, is facing particular difficulties in the U.S. market. All dealers, particularly those dedicated to the resale of Alfa Romeo and Fiat models, are facing a very difficult time. The crisis is jeopardizing these brands that have also been part of the history of the American market.

Alfa Romeo struggling in California

Alfa Romeo is facing pressure in the United States. Yet the same situation also applies to the Fiat brand. Sales are dropping rather steadily, as a result, inventories are increasing on dealership forecourts, and customers still seem disinterested in Alfa Romeo models. Particularly, a rather critical situation has been noted for the Alfa Romeo dealer located in San Rafael, California. In fact, within it, only a few models are available for sale, and often older ones as well. Not even the brand’s flagship model, the Stelvio, has seen sales drop by 32 percent, lighting a wake-up call that cannot go unnoticed.

Additionally, one of Alfa Romeo’s largest dealerships also located in California has been closed, which has contributed to a worsening situation. A moment that characterizes the brand’s fairly intense difficulties in succeeding in establishing itself as it would like in the American market. Moreover, precisely California, has been until now a key region for Alfa Romeo, which has always considered that area very fertile for the brand’s luxury cars.

So many difficulties, but the brands are not giving up

There are surely many different reasons for the current crisis. First, we see how the U.S. market is going through a complicated time in all respects. More and more consumers are leaning toward electric car models, which puts some brands in even more difficulty. Although Alfa Romeo and Fiat are nevertheless very clear about the goal of electric transition, they are continuing to struggle to keep up with the competition. There are in fact many manufacturers that have already launched several models on the market.

In spite of the difficulties of the present, Alfa Romeo and Fiat have no intention of giving up. And the former has plans to launch new models, including the revamped Giulia and Stelvio and a new large electric SUV, which is expected to be produced in North America. The brand’s dealers, however, seem to be quite hesitant about this and are asking Alfa Romeo to reverse this negative trend before launching new models on the market.

Alfa Romeo’s current situation for the United States shows how even a prestigious and world-renowned brand is subject to difficulties within a market that is changing and evolving at an impressive speed. Therefore, whether or not the brand will be able to win back a good portion of consumers will depend solely on its ability to make itself heard and noticed by offering innovative products that are competitive with those already on the market. In any case, Alfa Romeo is not the only company in this difficult situation. To be sure, more collaboration between automakers and dealers could be very helpful in dealing with the current market.