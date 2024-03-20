Stellantis partners with California to cut carbon emissions

Stellantis has announced a partnership with the California Air Resources Board (CARB), once again demonstrating the company’s commitment to achieving its carbon neutrality ambition by 2038, in line with its Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan.

Stellantis signs a partnership with the California Air Resources Board

With this agreement, Stellantis plans to step up its electrification efforts through communication about the benefits of electric vehicles (EVs) to consumers and distributors in the United States. The company plans a partnership with Veloz, a leader in promoting EV awareness that offers electric vehicles at a reduced price to associations in disadvantaged communities, as well as an additional $10 million for the installation of public charging stations.

“We have found a positive solution for both customers and the planet,” said Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis. “Thanks to this agreement, 10 to 12 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions will be reduced, and this partnership will also allow our U.S. customers to fully benefit from our innovative technologies with five plug-in hybrid models and two 100% electric vehicles. We remain more committed than ever to offering sustainable solutions for all our brands and becoming a global leader in decarbonization.”

“This partnership with Stellantis will help California meet its ambitious goals to reduce pollution and put more zero-emission cars on the roads,” said Gavin Newsom, Governor of California. “The world’s largest and most influential companies have realized that this is the way we can fight climate change together, and this is another example of the private sector partnering with California to help millions of people use clean vehicles.”

“This collaboration will help clean our air, fight climate change, and improve health outcomes for the state’s residents,” said Liane Randolph, CARB president. “It is critical to emphasize that collaboration with industry helps accelerate the deployment of zero-emission options that will make a more sustainable future possible.”

“California’s persistent air pollution and the growing threat of climate change require action and innovation, and our collaboration with Stellantis is an example of the industry partnerships that will lead us to cleaner air,” said Steven Cliff, CARB executive officer. “Collaborations of this level ensure cleaner air for Californians and opportunities for manufacturers.”

Stellantis currently markets five plug-in hybrid vehicles in the United States, including the best-selling Jeep Wrangler 4xe, Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, Dodge Hornet, and Alfa Romeo Tonale, and two 100% electric vehicles, the Fiat 500e and Ram ProMaster EV. The company plans to launch eight new battery electric vehicle (BEV) models in the United States this year, reaching its goal of 48 BEV models globally by the end of 2024.

As for the Dare Forward 2030 plan, Stellantis will invest more than $50 billion in electrification in the coming decades and plans to offer exclusively electric cars (BEVs) in Europe and 50 percent of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in the United States by 2038. To achieve these goals, the company guarantees the availability of about 400 GWh of battery capacity, including support for six battery manufacturing plants in North America and Europe.