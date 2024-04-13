Could this be Peugeot’s take on the Alfa Romeo Milano SUV?

Peugeot Milano, or perhaps Peugeot Paris would be a better name? This is a render created by digital artist Alessandro Masera, who posted the image on his social media channels in recent hours. Obviously, at the moment, it seems unlikely that Peugeot would take inspiration from the Alfa Romeo Milano for its own version of the compact SUV. However, it’s not impossible, as we’ve seen with the “twin” Alfa Romeo Tonale and Dodge Hornet.

Peugeot Milano: what a French SUV inspired by the Alfa Romeo model could look like

This render was obviously created for pure fun, but many on the web believe that the French automaker could consider a similar model in the future. Peugeot Milano, as it has been jokingly called, would be the twin of the Alfa Romeo Milano, featuring the classic elements already seen in the past in other Peugeot models. The platform used would still be the CMP platform, the same one used for many other Stellantis brand models.

Peugeot Milano would be positioned immediately above the Peugeot 2008 in the brand’s SUV range. Obviously, this will not actually happen, even though there was talk in the past of a more compact SUV than the 2008. This had been nicknamed the Peugeot 1008 and would have had a length of just over 4 meters. However, the brand seems to have shelved this idea for the time being.

Returning to the Alfa Romeo Milano, the brand expects excellent sales, which should represent around 50% of Alfa Romeo’s total sales. However, there is no shortage of controversy, with the Italian government declaring the car “illegal” precisely because of its name.