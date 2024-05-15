Citroën C5 Aircross: here’s everything we know about the second generation

In the spring of 2025, the new generation of the Citroën C5 Aircross will be presented. 2024, on the other hand, focuses on the return of compact cars, those small vehicles from the French range, with attention focused on the Citroën C3 and the C3 Aircross SUV. The second-generation C5 Aircross arrives after the first one launched in January 2019 and renewed in the spring of 2022, and is produced at the Rennes-la-janais plant. However, it seems that everything will change with the adoption of the new STLA Medium platform, taken directly from the updated Peugeot e-3008.

Citroën C5 Aircross will completely change with the second generation

This modern chassis will house electric motors with power ranging from 210 to 230 HP for two-wheel drive versions, while the top model will be equipped with a 320 HP twin-motor package, barring unexpected decisions by the brand’s management.

Although Citroen’s orientation towards electric has been evident for some time, the C5 Aircross may not exclude traditional technology from its range, i.e., thermal. The base version, powered by a 1.2 PureTech three-cylinder engine with 48 V hybrid technology, will develop 136 HP. For corporate fleets, a plug-in variant of about 200 HP will be available and will be able to travel 100 km in fully electric mode.

Inside, the Citroën C5 Aircross will not feature the same cockpit configuration (the iCockpit) as the new Peugeot e-3008: the 21-inch curved screen will remain a Peugeot exclusive. The C5 Aircross, on the other hand, will have equipment similar to the Opel Grandland, with a 16-inch panoramic screen in high-end versions and a 10-inch screen in base versions, accompanied by a 10-inch display for digital instrumentation.

Between the Peugeot e-3008 with its dynamic SUV coupé profile and the seven-seater 5008, the Citroën C5 Aircross offers a middle ground. But that’s not all: it seems that a seven-seater version of the C5 Aircross is in the pipeline, with the possibility of it featuring a chassis that accommodates a decidedly more extended design. In both cases, the car should offer three independent seats in the second row, inheriting versatility from its “twin,” the 3008.