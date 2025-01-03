Chrysler works on a Pacifica EV: here’s how it could be

Chrysler is also about to enter the electric car sector and, to do so, has chosen its only vehicle in the lineup, obviously: the Pacifica minivan. Thus, the minivan’s successor will become electric. This was confirmed by Christine Feuell, Chrysler’s CEO. This might not be exactly the right strategy from Stellantis’ American automaker, considering that it has only one vehicle in its lineup, but it will take some time before this vehicle sees the light of day.

Chrysler confirms electric Pacifica minivan coming by 2027 or 2028

Stellantis is also betting heavily on range extender vehicles, with the Ram 1500 Ramcharger coming soon and future generations of Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia. Therefore, it’s likely that the updated Pacifica minivan will also have an EREV version. The automotive group is working on a system that pushes the front seats forward to create an underlying charging area where various camping items can be stored.

The current Pacifica model will be renewed in 2026 and will preview many elements of the future electric Pacifica. Feuell stated that this model could see the light the following year, so it could arrive between 2027 and 2028. This model will obviously be more expensive than the hybrid version, likely over $60,000, considering that the Pacifica MY2025 PHEV starts at $51,055, while the top-of-the-line reaches $60,280.

The Volkswagen ID.Buzz, the German automaker’s electric minivan, starts at $59,995 and offers a range of 234 miles, or 377 km, in the base version. Chrysler should probably do better in this context, as this could be considered really low for a minivan at these prices. Meanwhile, the automaker is working on a new unprecedented crossover that will see the light in 2026 and will accompany the new updated Pacifica model. While waiting to discover more details about it, in this article you can see a render of what the Pacifica EV might look like.