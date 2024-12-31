Alfa Romeo Giulia 2026: everything we know about the next generation

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia will make its debut in spring 2026, but throughout 2025 we will certainly have important new revelations about the characteristics of the highly anticipated second generation of the Italian automaker’s famous D-segment sedan.

Alfa Romeo Giulia: here’s everything we know about the new generation arriving in 2026

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia will be a model of fundamental importance for the future of the Italian car manufacturer which, as we have written on several occasions, aims to become Stellantis’ main global premium brand within a few years, given that DS Automobiles and Lancia operate only in Europe and Maserati falls into the luxury car segment.

After all, Giulia is somewhat of a symbolic model for Alfa Romeo that best embodies the characteristics of a true Alfa Romeo in terms of performance, driveability, design, driving pleasure, and road handling. The curiosity about how the future generation will look is high, perhaps even more than for the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio. The sedan will certainly not disappoint expectations. What we know for certain about this car so far is that it will be produced at the Stellantis plant in Cassino, Italy, once again alongside Stelvio as is the case with the current generation.

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia will also be one of the first Stellantis cars in Europe to use the STLA Large platform. As previously anticipated in recent years, despite adopting a platform common to cars from other Stellantis brands, Alfa Romeo cars will maintain their characteristics using suspension, steering, and other components from the Giorgio platform. The new Alfa Romeo Giulia will feature an even more sporty and aerodynamic style than the previous version. From this perspective, this car will not disappoint expectations, not even for the most demanding customers.

The new generation will have a truncated tail, almost a four-door coupe sedan style. At the front, there will be a closed shield in Alfa Romeo Junior style, narrow headlights, and a central license plate. At the rear, like Stelvio, in addition to the truncated tail, there will be a V-shaped light signature that apparently will be a characteristic of all future Alfa Romeo cars.

Regarding the engine range, it won’t have only electric versions as was said until a few months ago. The slowdown in the market penetration of electric cars has made executives change their minds, and therefore the model will also have combustion engines in the range. These will be in the minority compared to electric versions, but they will be present.

It will range from about 350 horsepower for the entry-level version up to over 1,000 horsepower for the top-of-the-range Quadrifoglio version, which will be capable of incredible performance and will have a range of over 700 km on a full charge. The range will certainly also include an EREV version with range extender that will power the electric motor, guaranteeing up to almost 1,200 km of range. The combustion version, which we repeat could be more than one, should be a hybrid, perhaps a plug-in hybrid.

Regarding prices, an increase is expected compared to the current price list, especially for electric versions which will be characterized by the presence of super-fast charging that will allow charging from 20 to 80 percent in just over 15 minutes.