Chrysler, now anything is possible: experiment to survive

Chrysler is preparing to turn the page, ready to write a new chapter in its long and fascinating history. This was declared by Ralph Gilles, Stellantis design chief, in an interview with Automotive News during celebrations for the centennial of the historic American automaker.

With a century of evolution and innovation behind it, the brand now finds itself at a strategic crossroads. “The time has come to change course,” Gilles stated, adding that the brand will experiment with new paths to regain centrality in the market.

With a total of only 119,389 sales last year, former Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares would have even questioned whether it was time to shut down the brand. It’s an issue that his successor, Antonio Filosa, will nonetheless have to consider. Can Chrysler executives now save the brand with a proposal of three new models? Leadership insists they are entering their second century of life from a position of strength, with the brand finally ready to fill showrooms with new products starting next year.

It’s certainly a good sign to see Stellantis investing in the new Chrysler design center. This brand, after all, has too much value, tradition, and promise to let it wither at birth. Chrysler could once again position itself as the “premium counterpart” to Dodge. It’s not an easy path, certainly.

Stellantis still has a long way to go to establish this new Chrysler identity. A rebirth made primarily of previews and hints given especially by the Halcyon supercar concept. One hopes the brand finds its way, perhaps looking more to the past than the future as it charts its course. A good starting point would be to relaunch the 300 sedan or use it as the main source of inspiration for its new automobile. The modern 300 has represented a fundamental piece of Chrysler’s identity and could do so again.