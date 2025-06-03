Chrysler 300 returns with a silhouette we’ve seen before

If you remember the Chrysler Halcyon, you’ll have in mind the visionary concept car unveiled last year. This four-door prototype, with its futuristic design, was a preview of the style that Chrysler intends to adopt in its future electric models. Despite being vaguely inspired by the electric Dodge Charger, the Halcyon garnered attention for its elegant and forward-looking appearance.

Now, according to new rumors, it could finally become a production model and inherit the legacy of the legendary Chrysler 300, whose production ended in 2023. This was revealed by Chris Feuell, CEO of Chrysler, in an interview with the Detroit Free Press.

Chrysler Halcyon could enter production as 300 successor by 2027

Feuell hinted that a vehicle derived from the Halcyon concept could indeed be in development, emphasizing how the sedan segment is ready for a rebirth. “I have great confidence in Chrysler’s industrial plan and in our ability to bring these vehicles to market,” he declared.

The rumors align with previous speculation that spoke not only of a sedan, but also of an SUV inspired by the Halcyon. In addition to these two models, Chrysler will also update the Pacifica, with a complete restyling planned for the 2026 model year and a possible debut by the end of 2025.

If the Halcyon truly enters the production phase, it will most likely adopt the 400V electric platform of the new Dodge Charger. This system supports a 100.5 kWh battery pack, capable of delivering up to 670 HP and 990 Nm of torque. Current versions offer ranges between 420 km and 500 km, depending on the trim level (Scat Pack or R/T).

Although Chrysler has not yet officially announced the production of the Halcyon, the clues are becoming increasingly clear. The most realistic timeline could place the launch around 2027, but we could have new information by the end of 2025 or even in the coming days when the brand celebrates 100 years of activity. The brand’s revival plan is beginning to show some clearer features. In the meantime, here are the Chrysler models that have sold the most in its 100 years of history.