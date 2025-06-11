Stellantis: new CEO chooses the U.S. as operational base

Next June 23rd will be the first official day as CEO for Antonio Filosa, appointed last May 28th as successor to Carlos Tavares at the helm of Stellantis. One of the first strategic decisions of the group’s new number one concerns precisely the operational headquarters: Filosa has chosen to establish his base in the United States, more precisely in Detroit, Michigan.

Antonio Filosa will lead Stellantis from the United States: the operational base will be Detroit

The news, anticipated by the French daily Les Echos, was also confirmed by a Stellantis spokesperson. This is a significant change that signals a turning point in the automotive group’s strategic priorities: the North American market will be increasingly central to global operations.

In recent years, Stellantis has often been criticized for giving greater attention to Europe, where it actually records the highest number of sales. However, it is precisely in North America that the group achieves the highest profits, thanks to superior margins and the sale of high-value-added vehicles, particularly through brands like Jeep, Ram and Dodge.

Filosa’s decision therefore seems to respond to these observations and mark a new phase of relaunch and consolidation of American activities. Detroit, the historic capital of the American automotive industry, represents the ideal symbolic and strategic place for this new direction.

The Stellantis spokesperson also emphasized that, despite the American base, the new CEO will maintain an international profile, with an active and constant presence in the main global markets. Filosa will regularly visit plants and operational headquarters on various continents, thus ensuring concrete and global leadership, in line with the multinational nature of the group.

This choice also represents a break with the past, as it marks a more direct and operational approach by the new CEO, aimed at strengthening the group’s competitiveness in all key markets. The Italian manager, 52 years old, will receive a base salary of 1.8 million dollars annually, which with bonuses, incentives and performance-related awards could reach a maximum compensation of 23 million dollars per year.

Now it remains to be seen what Antonio Filosa’s first official moves at the helm of Stellantis will be. His entry coincides with a crucial moment for the group, called upon to manage decisive challenges such as the electric transition, the rationalization of global platforms and growth in extra-European markets. All topics on which the new CEO will be called to imprint his vision from the very beginning.