Stellantis, Tavares sets the record straight: “I could have done better, but I wasn’t fired”

Stellantis announced in recent days who will take the reins of the automotive group, after the void left by Carlos Tavares in December 2024. Starting from June 23, Antonio Filosa will officially lead the company, who has already begun a worldwide tour of the group’s facilities. Meanwhile, there has been no shortage of statements from the Portuguese manager, who has returned to clarify his departure.

Stellantis, Carlos Tavares clarifies his departure

In a recent interview with Automotive News, Tavares reiterated that he was not fired, but resigned after a confrontation with John Elkann. “I have nothing against anyone, not even against those who made my life difficult when I was CEO of Stellantis. Sometimes you reach a crossroads: stay or separate. That’s fine,” he declared.

He admitted that, in hindsight, he could have handled some aspects differently, especially in the United States, where he failed to obtain full support from dealers and workers. In that market, in fact, Tavares had initiated a rather aggressive cost-cutting policy, with layoffs and price increases to boost profit margins. A strategy that, over time, proved to be ineffective.

Despite the difficulties, Tavares emphasized that he left the company still profitable: “Stellantis is still profitable,” he stated, while admitting the 70% drop in net profit compared to 2023. Regarding Filosa’s appointment, he called it a “logical” choice.

Now it will be up to Antonio Filosa to face the most complex challenges, starting with the relaunch of struggling brands like Chrysler, Maserati, and Lancia. Even Alfa Romeo, with the new generation of the Stelvio postponed to 2026, is going through a delicate period, despite the excellent sales of the new Junior. It remains to be seen what the new CEO’s next strategic moves will be and how he intends to orient the group’s future in key markets.