Chrysler is back: two new models coming, without going all-in on EVs

Chrysler celebrated its first 100 years of history on June 6th, 2025. However, looking at the current range of vehicles available in its showrooms, it might not seem like the most festive milestone. Today, the only model in production is the Pacifica minivan, belonging to a segment invented by the brand itself in the eighties under Lee Iacocca’s leadership. This scenario has fueled hypotheses of a possible decline or even closure of the brand within the Stellantis group, which manages 14 automotive brands globally.

Chrysler: new SUV and Halcyon-inspired car planned despite decline fears

Despite the fears, Chrysler CEO Christine Fuell has reassured the public and press: “The topic of an exit from the Stellantis portfolio has never been raised, neither with Antonio Filosa (new group CEO) nor with other company executives.” On the contrary, Chrysler seems ready to relaunch after years of stagnation. Fuell has in fact announced that in 2027 a new crossover will arrive, the first new vehicle from the brand in over a decade, whose public debut could take place as early as 2026. But that’s not all: this SUV will also be followed by a new car inspired by the futuristic Halcyon concept, presented last year, which could represent the spiritual heir to the 300 sedan, which went out of production in 2023.

After a long period of inactivity and minimal investments, Chrysler finally seems ready to return as a protagonist. The relaunch plan also includes a deep restyling of the Pacifica, scheduled for early 2026. According to rumors, the minivan could receive a fully electric version, alongside the current plug-in hybrid variants. To celebrate the centenary, a special edition of the Pacifica has also arrived.

In parallel, Chrysler has taken an important step at the organizational level, acquiring its own independent design studio. This was confirmed by Ralph Gilles, head of design at Stellantis, emphasizing how in the past the brand shared resources with Dodge. Now, instead, the brand also has its own dedicated team for product planning and marketing.

Regarding powertrains for the new models in development, Chrysler has decided to abandon pure electric as the only path, preferring a multi-energy approach, more flexible and suitable for different market needs.