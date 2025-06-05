Chrysler Pacifica 100th Anniversary Edition leaves Americans wanting more

To celebrate its 100 years, Chrysler has decided to launch a special version of the Pacifica, dubbed the 100th Anniversary Edition. However, the commemorative edition, which should have represented an epochal tribute to the American brand’s long history, seems more like a minor aesthetic update rather than a true homage to its centenary.

Chrysler’s Pacifica 100th Anniversary Edition: a disappointing tribute to a century of innovation

According to some US media, the minivan features a series of rather limited “cosmetic modifications.” Instead of proposing a celebratory logo worthy of the occasion, Chrysler chose to apply a simple commemorative sticker on the rear of the vehicle, a solution that leaves much to be desired in terms of visual impact and premium perception.

The aesthetic novelties include semi-gloss Granite Crystal finishes, Luster Grey alloy wheels, and gloss black side mirror, elements already seen on other trim levels. To cut to the chase, the Pacifica 100th Anniversary Edition is based on the Select version and is offered in two mechanical variants: with traditional gasoline engine or with plug-in hybrid system.

Prices start at $44,390 for the gasoline version and go up to $52,565 for the PHEV variant. The surcharge for the “Anniversary” package varies from $1,495 to $1,925, depending on the configuration chosen.

From a technological standpoint, the edition includes mid-range equipment like the Safety Sphere package, which integrates a 360-degree camera and the ParkSense front parking assistance system. Onboard we also find power sliding side doors, electric rear liftgate, Uconnect infotainment with 10.1″ display, plus heated front seats and heated steering wheel.

This commemorative Pacifica, perhaps in a somewhat cheap way despite the history of a model that is among the best known in the segment in North America, will be available exclusively for the US and Canadian markets, and with these three color variants: Red Hot, Bright White, and Hydro Blue. However, for Chrysler’s centenary, which is celebrated on June 6th, other novelties are expected that will shed light on the brand’s future.