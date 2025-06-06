Chrysler unveils new videos as part of 100th anniversary celebrations

Chrysler officially kicks off its centenary celebrations with a seven-video series titled “Century of Innovation”, designed for social media channels. The campaign traces the most significant moments in the brand’s history, through its founders, iconic models, most visionary concepts, and innovations that have marked a century of activity.

Chrysler celebrates 100 years of innovation with a social media video series

The third episode of the series, published today, is dedicated to “Walter P. Chrysler – Automotive Legend”, a tribute to the brand’s founder. The video explores Chrysler’s vision and legacy in the American automotive industry. All content is distributed through the brand’s official Instagram channels, as well as on Stellantis North America’s social platforms (Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn), where the remaining episodes will also be published in the coming months.

The two previous chapters of the series included “Chrysler Century of Innovation”, featuring an appearance by CEO Chris Feuell, who reflects on the brand’s history and future, and “Chrysler Through the Decades”, in which historian Brandt Rosenbusch traces key moments decade by decade. Full versions of the videos are available on the official YouTube channels of Chrysler and Stellantis North America.

“For 100 years, Chrysler has been a cornerstone of the automotive industry, distinguished by innovation and design,” said Chris Feuell. “Through this series, we want to pay tribute to the people, vehicles, and technologies that have built our identity. Chrysler is part of the lives of millions of people—customers, enthusiasts, employees, dealers—and this campaign celebrates precisely that deep connection, while also looking enthusiastically toward the future.”

The heart of the celebrations is June 6, 2025, the official anniversary of the founding of Chrysler Corporation, when Maxwell Motors formally became Chrysler under Walter P. Chrysler’s leadership. Among the main events already announced is the launch of the new 2026 Pacifica 100th Anniversary Edition, along with a special event held on June 4 at Belle Isle (Detroit), dedicated to the brand’s historic vehicles.

Today, over 1,500 employees will gather on the lawn of the Chrysler Technology Center in Auburn Hills, Michigan, for a commemorative photo. To mark the moment, a replica of Walter P. Chrysler’s famous toolbox will serve as a time capsule: inside it, rare memorabilia and a list of names of all participants in the photo.

The celebrations include other events dedicated to the brand’s 100 years scheduled for late summer. For details and updates on the “Century of Innovation” campaign, you can visit the official Chrysler website.