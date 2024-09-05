Chrysler Grand Caravan 2025: the minivan icon gets a makeover. Here’s what changes

A perfect family car that is spacious, comfortable and safe at a competitive price. Available exclusively in Canada and built on 40 years of minivan leadership, the well-equipped Grand Caravan maintains a distinct position in Chrysler’s award-winning minivan lineup.

What’s new for the Chrysler Grand Caravan 2025

The Stellantis automotive group recently released news regarding the Chrysler Grand Caravan 2025 car. This is a car that several decades sets the standard in the minivan segment. This vehicle is produced quite exclusively in Canada, to be precise at the Stellantis plant in Windsor. In the state of Ontario, the Grand Caravan 2025 has been very successful in terms of families wanting to choose a vehicle that is packed with space, comfort, and safety.

Regarding the equipment found under the hood of the vehicle, the Grand Caravan 2025 is equipped with a particularly high-performance engine, the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6, which comes in at up to 287 horsepower, which is paired with an automatic transmission that consists of nine gears, a very sophisticated piece. Questa combinazione di equipaggiamento garantisce una guida molto fluida e reattiva, This equipment combination ensures a very smooth and responsive ride while maintaining excellent efficiency in terms of its fuel economy, something that is taken into consideration by everyone these days.

Renewed and technological interior

Turning instead to the interior of the vehicle, you can see that it has been completely renovated, using high-quality materials with a design characterized by a very elegant style. The seats have been produced in leather, the dashboard is presented digitally and the 10.1-inch Uconnect 5 infotainment system. A series of equipment and features that provide the right conditions for a comfortable environment, but also with all the conveniences that new technology offers. In addition, the Grand Caravan 2025 comes equipped with numerous features in terms of both active and passive safety. They include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, and continuous blind spot monitoring for the driver.

Chrysler became the first car manufacturer ever to introduce the minivan to the market. This is precisely why the way families, including large families, have completely changed the way they get around. Since the inception of this vehicle, the brand has continued to innovate and improve, introducing several novel features in the relevant industry. Conversely, discussing numbers, this vehicle is reported to have been sold a staggering 15 million times, a truly incredible achievement that gives Chrysler absolute leadership for families looking for a vehicle with practical and versatile features, thanks in part to the different seat configurations that can adapt to every need.